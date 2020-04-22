Personal Cooling Device Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Personal Cooling Device and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Personal Cooling Device market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Personal Cooling Device market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Personal Cooling Device Market was valued at USD 5.1 Million in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 7.6 Million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

Havells India

O2cool

Beijing Huimao Cooling Equipment

Lakeland Limited.

Tellurex Corporation

Evapolar

Honeywell International

Genexus

Ambient Therapeutics

Shenzhen KRG Electronics

Holmes