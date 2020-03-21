Personal Lubricants Market: Global Opportunities, Regional Overview, Top Leaders, Size, Revenue and Forecast up to 2027

The Personal Lubricants Market research report provides an in-depth analysis of the major industry leading players along with the company profiles and strategies adopted by them. This enables the buyer of the report to gain a telescopic view of the competitive landscape and plan the strategies accordingly. A separate section with said industry key players is included in the report, which provides a comprehensive analysis of price, cost, gross, revenue, product picture, specifications, company profile, and contact information.

The Personal Lubricants Market industry research report analyses the supply, sales, production, and market status comprehensively. Production market shares and sales market shares are analyzed along with the study of capacity, production, sales, and revenue. Several other factors such as import, export, gross margin, price, cost, and consumption are also analyzed under the section Analysis of Personal Lubricants Market production, supply, sales and market status.

Top Leading Companies:

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc.

2. Trigg Laboratories

3. Sliquid, LLC

4. Mayer Laboratories, Inc.

5. LifeStyles Healthcare Pte Ltd

6. BioFilm Inc.

7. Church and Dwight Co., Inc.

8. uberlube

9. The Yes Yes Company Ltd.

10. Durex

Personal lubricants refers to gels or liquids that are used and applied by males or females during sexual intercourse to eliminate friction, reduce pain and enhance pleasure. These lubricants are prominently used to curb vaginal dryness and chaffing and are considered to be the most effective and easiest remedies.

Personal lubricants market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to increasing demand of the products to overcome vaginal dryness, and easy availability of these lubricants on online stores. Furthermore, increasing trend for enhancing sexual experience in urban societies is likely to enhance market growth during the forecast period.

