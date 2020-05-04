Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market 2020 By Top Players: Rock Fall, 3M Company, Alpha Pro Tech

Personal Protective Equipment Market to accrue lucrative gains in the coming years due to Stringent government regulations regarding the safety of employees and also the Rising demand for technologically advanced protective equipment

Personal protective equipment is used to protect the wearer’s body from injury. It helps to protect the wearer from different hazards such as electrical, physical, heat, chemicals, biohazards, and airborne particulates. This equipment is used for job-related tasks as well as for sports and other risky activities.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, 84% of the workers who endured head injuries were not wearing head protection at the time of the damage in the year 2015. Thus, growing awareness related to the safety of employees has significantly influenced the PPE penetration in industries.

The personal protective equipment market is developing rapidly due to industrial growth. The rising need for employee and workers protection from hazardous gases, chemical agents, particulates, radiological particles, and biological contaminants is driving the personal protective equipment market.

This upcoming report from Quince Market Insights provides a detailed understanding of the personal protective equipment market from qualitative and quantitative perspectives during the forecast period. The report also provides dynamic indicators with a potential impact on the market during the forecast period and an in-depth analysis of the leading companies operating in the Personal Protective Equipment Market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type:

• Eye & Face Protection

• Head Protection

• Hearing Protection

• Protective Clothing

• Respiratory Protection

• Professional Footwear

• Fall Protection

• Hand Protection

By Application:

• Construction

• Manufacturing

• Oil & Gas

• Chemicals

• Food

• Pharmaceuticals

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Firefighting

Companies Covered:

• Honeywell International Inc.,

• E I Dupont De Nemours and Co.,

• 3M Co.,

• Kimberly-Clark Corporation,

• Ansell Limited,

• MSA Safety Inc.,

• Lakeland Industries, Inc.,

• Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd.,

• Sioen Industries NV, Radians, Inc.,

• Protective Industrial Products, Inc.

