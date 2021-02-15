Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market Size, Trends, Industry Dynamics, Forecast to 2027 – DePuy Synthes, Exactech, Japan MDM,KYOCERA, Medtronic, NuVasive, Seikagaku, Smith & Nephew, Stryker, Wright Medical, Zimmer Biomet

An orthopedic implant is used for the replacement of missing joints, bones, and or to support a damaged bone. The orthopedics implants are mainly manufactured using biomaterials and coated by plastic. The personalized orthopedic implants are known as custom made implants as the implants market is getting more personal and advanced with the increasing demand for patient-specific implants. In personalized orthopedic implants, new technology is playing a vital role, such as 3D imaging and modeling and digital manufacturing. A planned surgical model accompanies the production steps such as designing to the made to measure prosthesis.

The personalized orthopedic implant market is anticipated to grow owing to the increase in the prevalence of the associated disorders and geriatric population. However, the high cost of personalized orthopedic implants may restrain market growth. Moreover, increasing research & development activities and availability of the customized implants as per the need of the case is driving the market growth.

The personalized orthopedic implant market is segmented on the basis of implant type, material type and end-user. Based on implant type the market is segmented as cranial/facial implant, spinal implant, hip implant, knee implant and extremities implant. On the basis of material type the market is categorized as metal, polymer and plastic. On the basis of en-user the market is categorized as hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the in personalized orthopedic implant market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The personalized orthopedic implant market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report covers key developments in the in personalized orthopedic implant market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from in personalized orthopedic implant market are anticipated to have lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for in personalized orthopedic implant market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the personalized orthopedic implant market.

The report also includes the profiles of key in personalized orthopedic implant market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

