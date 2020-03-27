Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market Worldwide Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Industry Challenges and Global Analysis By 2027

The New Report “Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market” published by Premium Market Insights, covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

An orthopedic implant is used for the replacement of missing joints, bones, and or to support a damaged bone. The orthopedics implants are mainly manufactured using biomaterials and coated by plastic. The personalized orthopedic implants are known as custom made implants as the implants market is getting more personal and advanced with the increasing demand for patient-specific implants. In personalized orthopedic implants, new technology is playing a vital role, such as 3D imaging and modeling and digital manufacturing. A planned surgical model accompanies the production steps such as designing to the made to measure prosthesis.

The personalized orthopedic implant market is anticipated to grow owing to the increase in the prevalence of the associated disorders and geriatric population. However, the high cost of personalized orthopedic implants may restrain market growth. Moreover, increasing research & development activities and availability of the customized implants as per the need of the case is driving the market growth.

Top Companies Covered in this Report:

1. DePuy Synthes, 2. Exactech, Inc., 3. Japan MDM, Inc., 4. KYOCERA Corporation., 5. Medtronic Plc., 6. NuVasive, Seikagaku Corporation, 7. Smith & Nephew Plc., 8. Stryker Corporation, 9. Wright Medical Group N.V., 10. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

What is the Market Scope?

The “Global Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the pharmaceutical industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of 3D Printed Medical Implant with detailed market segmentation by Component, Implantation Technology, Application, End User and geography. The global Personalized Orthopedic Implant are expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Personalized Orthopedic Implant Market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

What is the Market Segmentation?

The personalized orthopedic implant market is segmented on the basis of implant type, material type and end-user. Based on implant type the market is segmented as cranial/facial implant, spinal implant, hip implant, knee implant and extremities implant. On the basis of material type the market is categorized as metal, polymer and plastic. On the basis of en-user the market is categorized as hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

What is the Regional Framework?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Personalized Orthopedic Implant market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Personalized Orthopedic Implant market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Fundamentals of Table of Content:

