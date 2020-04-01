The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market

The global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market size was valued at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 8.5% from 2020 to 2027. The functional food and nutraceutical market observed significant growth in the past few years. However, as one-size-fits-all is not considered as an appropriate approach to nutrition, personalized nutrition and wellness products are in demand. This drives the demand for the retail of personalized nutrition and wellness products.

Advancements in metabolic profiling technologies have enabled the investigation of nutrition requirements of an individual which subsequently drives the development of personalized programs. Such profiling technologies support the production and retail of functional foods and supplements from food composition to promote wellness. These also support epidemiological studies. Furthermore, incorporation of a patients nutritional background with the available scientific literature as well as genomic data aids in the advancement of the personalized approach for the retail of products that promote health and wellness.

Factors such as rise in concerns related to inadequate nutrition, prevalence of lifestyle diseases, and growing geriatric population drive the retail of nutrition and wellness products. Moreover, rise in occurrence of several disorders has led to an increased adoption of a healthier lifestyle to promote wellness. This has automatically enhanced the practice of healthy eating, subsequently driving the retail of dietary supplements and functional foods in recent years.

Functional foods have recently gained prominence and consumers are increasingly including these foods in their diet. This is especially observed in the case of natural functional foods that find application in sports medicine. Moreover, there is an increased demand for protein supplements as they help in weight management as well as improve sports performance.

Rising awareness of consuming healthy food for wellness, an increase in adoption of customized diet plans, and the development of devices to track health data generate attractive opportunities for key players to enhance their business offerings. Therefore, food manufacturers have made significant investments for the manufacturing and retail of personalized nutrition products.

Recommendation Insights

Repeat recommendations dominated the personalized retail nutrition & wellness market in 2019 and is expected to be a major revenue-generating segment through the forecast period. The commercialization of apps to monitor the lifestyle and daily routine of individuals has enhanced the segment share. Apps such as Lifesum, MyNetDiary, and MyFitnessPal are used as investigation tools to monitor the overall health of a patient.

Data generated from these apps can be used with nutritional recommender systems such as Nutrilize to offer personalized recipe recommendations considering personal preferences and nutritional status of micro- and macronutrients. This helps in designing diet plans for patients that require regular monitoring, particularly for pregnant women and patients with obesity or cardiovascular disorders.

The retail of dietary supplements and nutraceuticals for repeat recommendations are expected to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period owing to a rise in adoption of supplements. Therefore, key players are expanding their analytical offerings in the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness, which in turn drives the growth of this segment.

For instance, in January 2019, Segterra, Inc. launched GoalGetter, which is InsideTrackers first product integrated with DNA-powered insights. Blood biomarkers are analyzed and combined with self-reported physiological data related to the personal habits of a customer to provide recommendations about personalized nutrition and supplements to promote wellness.

Regional Insights of Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market

North America dominated the global market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness in 2019. This is attributed to a rise in awareness among consumers about the importance of boosting their digestive health. This has led to the development and retail of lactose- and gluten-free dairy products, probiotics, and vegetable milk. Moreover, the adoption of plant-based diets supports the development of new vegetable products such as mini beets, cauliflower rice, broccoli snacks, and snacks from processed chickpeas which are recommended for enhanced nutrition and wellness.

Companies based in this region, such as Orig3n and Vitagene, Inc., are engaged in catering to the U.S. market through advanced solutions, software, and algorithms for the retail of personalized nutrition and wellness. Owing to increase in awareness, popularity, and demand for personalized nutrition and wellness, new entrants focus on investments to capitalize on the avenues present in the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness.

Clinical trials for the assessment of novel algorithms for the retail of personalized nutrition and wellness products are also expected to drive the North America market. Furthermore, a substantial number of healthcare bodies involved in genomic analysis have driven the employment of personalized programs within the nutrition sector.

Market Share Insights of Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market

A large number of start-ups and mature players operate in the research and development of functional foods and dietary supplements and nutraceuticals. Most products currently available in the market are developed by new entrants; for instance, personalized 3-D printed supplement pills by MultiplyLabs and personalized supplement powders by Styr.

Well-established companies are expected to enhance their share through strategic partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions. Several health and technology companies, such as Arivale, RedBrick, and Vida, are engaged in advancing personalized nutrition approach through combining genomics, nutrition, and exercise. These companies utilize a patients nutritional and genomic information including an individuals DNA and health biomarkers to customize their services.

Personalized services range from weight and pain management programs to physical activity and sleep trackers. For instance, Nutrisystems app enables consumers to track their physical activity levels, food habits, and weight-related changes. The availability of such solutions facilitates an individuals health maintenance even in remote areas.

Some start-up corporations operating in the market for personalized retail nutrition and wellness include STYR Labs, DNANudge, DayTwo Ltd, Food Marble, and Allergy Amulet. Other established pharma manufacturers that have extended their offerings into the consumer wellness sector include Bayer AG; GlaxoSmithKline plc; and Pfizer, Inc.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global personalized retail nutrition and wellness market report on the basis of recommendation and region:

Recommendation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Fixed Recommendation

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Vitamins

Proteins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals

Functional Foods

Proteins

Vitamins

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Carotenoids

Traditional Botanicals

Repeat Recommendation

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Vitamins

Proteins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals

Functional Foods

Proteins

Vitamins

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Carotenoids

Traditional Botanicals

Continuous Recommendation

Dietary Supplements & Nutraceuticals

Vitamins

Proteins

Minerals

Amino Acids

Enzymes

Other dietary supplements & nutraceuticals

Functional Foods

Proteins

Vitamins

Dietary Fibers

Fatty Acids

Minerals

Prebiotics & Probiotics

Carotenoids

Traditional Botanicals

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Personalized Retail Nutrition And Wellness Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580