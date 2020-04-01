Pet Wearable Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global pet wearable market size was estimated at USD 1.6 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a CAGR of 14.3% over the forecast period. Increasing pet expenditure owing to rising disposable income in emerging countries such as India and China is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Moreover, increasing awareness concerning animal health is expected to boost market growth significantly over the forecast period. The integration of IoT in pet wearables is also anticipated to have a significant impact on medical treatments and the diagnosis of medical problems of pets.

Wearable technology is witnessing a swift adoption owing to its diversified applications in tracking and identifying, monitoring behavior, diagnosing medical problems, and safety and security of pets. These wearable devices help pet owners track the daily activities of their pets. They also enable statistical tracking such as rest patterns and calories burnt, along with heart rate monitoring. The integration of various technologies such as GPS and Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) for enhancing the quality of life of companion animals has also influenced the pet wearable market growth.

Pet wearable devices use several technologies, including RFID sensors, GPS trackers, motion sensors, Bluetooth, accelerometer sensors, cameras, transmitters, and antennas. Such wearable devices allow measurement of physiological and biomechanical systems of the body, along with continuous monitoring of body movement. These wearables enable pet owners and veterinary doctors to check and identify possible disease symptoms at an early stage and provide treatment accordingly. They also allow pet owners to monitor pet behavior and enhance pet engagement with the external environment. In addition, these wearable devices generate data about food intake, which may be useful for owners to analyze their pets health and well-being.

In addition, IoT technology is likely to play an important role in conveying essential information about animal health metrics to owners and veterinarians. Over the coming years, the combination of mobile applications, data analytics technology, and wearable devices can be a convenient option for value-based care. The players operating in the market are also offering cloud-based data analytics services along with wearable devices. Data analytics provide clinical information gathered with the help of real-time direct observation, and can be used to aid veterinarians to efficiently diagnose health problems and treat pets.

Despite the availability of substantial opportunities for growth, some of the key challenges for the market include short battery life and high power consumption of pet wearable devices. Most of these wearable devices use advanced technologies which consume a lot of power, such as wireless networks and GPS, thus requiring frequent charging cycles. This reduces the battery life, thus contributing to additional maintenance expense for pet owners, which may hinder the market growth. Additionally, the high initial cost of pet wearable devices owing to the integration of high-end technology is anticipated to hamper the growth of the market over the coming years, especially across emerging economies.

Technology Insights of Pet Wearable Market

The RFID segment dominated the pet wearable market in 2019 with a value of USD 634.4 million. The use of RFID leads to higher reliability, productivity, accuracy, and transparency in pet identification and tracking. RFID-based pet wearable devices are used along with sensors to accurately and continuously track health-related parameters such as body temperature, pulse, Heart Rate Variability (HRV), respiration, calorie intake, and positions throughout the day. Moreover, Wi-Fi-enabled RFID devices are gaining adoption and are commonly used for location-based services that track a users location at all times. With rising concerns regarding pet safety and security, the demand for these wearables is expected to increase. For instance, in England and Wales, dog theft was recorded at 1,849 in 2018, a 20 percent increase as compared to 2015.

The GPS-based technology segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 14.9% over the forecast period owing to an increasing demand for pet wearable devices for security and monitoring requirements. GPS-based wearable devices play a significant role in finding lost and stolen pets and provide updates to the owners about their whereabouts through the smartphone application. Moreover, demand for two-way communication through integrated devices and software platforms for pet tracking is expected to attract customer attention over the next decade. Companies are expanding their product offerings with different technology, sizes, shapes, features, and colors. This is anticipated to increase competition among players as well as boost the sales of these wearables.

Application Insights of Pet Wearable Market

Based on application, the market is segmented into behavior monitoring and control; identification and tracking; medical diagnosis and treatment; and facilitation, safety, and security. The identification and tracking segment dominated the market with a share of over 63.0% in 2019 and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. According to American Humane, around 10 million cats and dogs are stolen or lost in U.S. every year. To prevent occurrences such as these, pet owners are investing in wearable tracking devices such as smart collars and smartwatches for dogs, subsequently driving the segment growth.

The medical diagnosis and treatment segment is projected to register the highest CAGR from 2020 and 2027. This could be attributed to the growing demand for wearable devices that provide quantified information about the health and physical activity of companion animals to their owners. Moreover, obesity in animals such as cats and dogs can lead to severe diseases and reduce their life expectancy by two to three years. According to a study released by the Association for Pet Obesity Prevention (APOP) in April 2018, around 60.0% cats and 56.0% dogs in U.S. were either obese or overweight in 2017, which amounted to roughly 56.5 million cats and 50.2 million dogs. Smart health monitoring devices can play a significant role in improving pet life as they help in monitoring health metrics as well as sending alerts if there is any abnormality in health attributes.

Regional Insights of Pet Wearable Market

North America dominated the market with a value of USD 635.1 million in 2019. According to APPA, the pet consumable expenditure in U.S. is estimated at USD 72.1 billion in 2018. Therefore, high penetration of activity and fitness monitoring devices for pets and rising awareness of pet health drives the regional market growth. Moreover, increased spending on pet care is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period.

On the other hand, the market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR over the forecast period. Factors such as increasing awareness related to pet fitness and health and rise in the adoption of companion animals in emerging economies such as India and Australia are expected to drive the regional market growth. Additionally, the increasing number of pets in countries such as China, Japan, and Fiji is anticipated to create substantial opportunities for the players operating in the regional as well as global market.

Market Share Insights of Pet Wearable Market

The global market is in its emerging stage and is witnessing intense competition among new entrants and existing players. Key industry players include Allflex USA Inc.; Avid Identification Systems, Inc.; Datamars; Fitbark; Garmin Ltd.; Intervet Inc.; Invisible Fence; Konectera Inc.; Link AKC; Loc8tor Ltd; Motorola Mobility LLC.; Nuzzle; PetPace LLC; Tractive; Trovan Ltd.; Whistle Labs, Inc.; and Voyce. Key players in the market are highly focused on research and development activities to develop innovative products so as to expand their product offerings. Companies are also focusing on strategic collaborations, expansions, and acquisitions to strengthen their position in the global market.

The players have been focused on developing innovative products that can gather health metrics of pets, such as calories burned and distance walked, which can be beneficial to veterinarians in several ways. In December 2018, FitBark, a manufacturer of wireless dog activity monitor devices, partnered with Fitbit. This enabled Fitbit users to track both their pets and their own goals and stats, including activity, calories burned, and distance walked through their Fitbit devices. Moreover, insurance giants and animal care are investing in the wearable industry to offer collaborative services to pet owners. For instance, in January 2017, RSA invested in PitPatPet, a company that provides dog activity monitors with an intelligent data platform. The move was aimed at educating and encouraging owners of companion animals and enabling them to make smart decisions regarding their health.

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

RFID

GPS

Sensors

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2019 – 2030)

Identification & Tracking

Behavior Monitoring & Control

Facilitation, Safety & Security

Medical Diagnosis & Treatment

