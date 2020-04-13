Pharmacogenomics Market Demand, Supply, Growth Factors, Latest Rising Trend & Forecast to 2027

Pharmacogenomics is an essential characteristic feature of precision medicine, which allows for an individual’s genetic makeup affects and their response to a therapeutic drug. Although tailor-made medication dosing, there still are a large number of cases involving adverse drug reactions, leading to frequent dose titration and iteration concerning treatment. With all these things, these factors impose a significant burden on the patient, provider, and the overall healthcare system.

The pharmacogenomics market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years, owing to the key factors such as rising research and development activities by the major pharmaceutical companies, and increasing focus on precision medicine. The developing regions are likely to serve more growth opportunities in coming years due to increasing in strategic initiative taken by key players.

The global pharmacogenomics market is segmented on the basis of technology, application and end user. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into DNA Sequencing, Microarray, Polymerase Chain Reaction, Electrophoresis, Mass Spectrometry, Others. Based on the application the market is divided into Drug Discovery, Neurology, Oncology, Pain Management, Other. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into biopharmaceutical companies, clinical research organizations/contract research organizations, and contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO).

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global Pharmacogenomics Market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Pharmacogenomics Market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Pharmacogenomics Market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Pharmacogenomics Market in these regions.

