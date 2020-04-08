Pharmacovigilance (PV) And Drug Safety Software Market 2020 to 2027 – Tecan Trading AG, Hamilton Company, TTP Labtech, Frontier Scientific Services, etc

The latest inclusion of the Pharmacovigilance (PV) And Drug Safety Software Market 2027 report by The Insight Partners is targeted to deliver actionable insights into the existing Pharmacovigilance (PV) And Drug Safety Software industry on the basis of Types, Application, and End-user.

The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software market is expected to reach US$ 262.02 Mn in 2027 from US$ 151.07 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019-2027.

Global Pharmacovigilance (PV) And Drug Safety Software market, based on the end user, was segmented as, contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical and biotech companies, business process outsourcing firms and in 2018, contract research organizations (CROs) held the largest share of the market, by end user. In addition, the segment is also anticipated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period. Increase in pharmacovigilance outsourcing activities by pharmaceutical companies, these factors are anticipated to lead to the growth of the segment during the forecast period.

The market for pharmacovigilance (PV) and drug safety software is expected to grow, owing to factors such as extensive regulatory drug requirements, rising adverse drug reaction events have generated the demand for sophisticated pharmacovigilance software. All these factors are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

Leading Providers:

Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) is an important public health problem, signifying an important cause of illness and death. Because all drugs have the potential for adverse drug reactions, a risk-benefit analysis is necessary whenever a drug is prescribed. According to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality 2018, In the US, 3% to 7% of all hospitalizations are due to adverse drug reactions. ADRs occur from 10% to 20% of admissions; about 10% to 20% of these ADRs are severe. These statistics do not include the number of ADRs that occur in ambulatory and nursing home patients. Although the exact number of ADRs is not specified, ADRs represent a significant public health problem that is, for the most part, preventable. In 2016, 1,238,178 reports related to suspected adverse reactions were collected and managed in EudraVigilance, 339,544 of which originate from the European Economic Area (EEA). European database for adverse drug reaction reports, which Member State and the Agency use for monitoring the safety of authorized medicines on the EU market. EudraVigilance now holds 10.8 million reports referring to 6.7 million cases and therefore is one of the most significant adverse drug reaction databases in the world. Adverse drug reactions (ADRs) reported by a patient or healthcare professional adds to safety monitoring and thus to the safe and effective use of medicines. The increasing amount of data generated through adverse drug reaction report needs to be handled and stored carefully. All these data come in different forms, language, location, etc. To arrange these uniformly the automation systems/software are helpful.

