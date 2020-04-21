Phenolic Resin Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Phenolic Resin and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Phenolic Resin market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Phenolic Resin market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Phenolic Resin Market was valued at USD 11.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.00% from 2017 to 2025.

Fenolit d.d.

Shandong Laiwu Runda New Material Co.

DIC Corporation

BASF SE

Hitachi Chemical Co.

Dujodwala Paper Chemicals

Kolon Industries

SI Group