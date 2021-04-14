Phosphine Fumigation Market 2020 Analysis by Overview, Growth, Top Companies, Trends, Demand and Forecast to 2026

Verified Market Research adds new research report on market size for Phosphine Fumigation and regional forecasts for 2020-2026. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the Phosphine Fumigation market, taking into account market dynamics, segmentation, geographic expansion, the competitive landscape, and various other key issues. The market analysts who prepared the report have thoroughly examined the Phosphine Fumigation market and provided reliable and accurate data. They understand the needs of the industry and customers, so they can easily focus on the issues that end users have been looking for. The research report provides an analysis of an assessment of existing and upcoming trends in which players can invest. It also includes an assessment of the players’ financial prospects and the nature of the competition.

Global Phosphine Fumigation Market was valued at USD 480.50 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 765.46 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.31% from 2017 to 2025.

This report includes the following Companies; We can also add other companies you want:

ADAMA Agricultural Solutions

United Phosphorus (UPL)

Degesch America (DAI)

Royal Agro Organic Pvt.

National Fumigants (Pty)

Cytec Solvay Group

Nufarm Limited

Excel Crop Care Limited

Agrosynth Chemical Limited