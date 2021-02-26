Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth Study 2020: Key Players are Solarc Systems Inc, Hospital Supply Company Pvt. Ltd., The Daavlin Company., Endodoctor GmbH. Hospital and Homecare Medical Devices Co. LTD
Phototherapy equipment market is registering a substantial CAGR of 6.02 % in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. This rise in the market can be attributed to the rising increase in neonatal jaundice occurrence, increasing number of premature and low-weight birth and increase in skin disease.
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global phototherapy equipment market are General Electric, Signify Holding. , Natus Medical Incorporated., Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd, Atom Medical Corp. , nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd., National Biological Corp., Solarc Systems Inc, Hospital Supply Company Pvt. Ltd., The Daavlin Company., Endodoctor GmbH. Hospital and Homecare Medical Devices Co. LTD , Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Kernel Medical Equipment Co.,LTD. VirtualExpo Group , Olives India., Healicom Medical Equipment Co Ltd., DermNet New Zealand Trust., avihealthcare, Krupa Medi Scan, Korrida Medical Systems, among others.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In August 2019, Safaricom Foundation introduced an infant Sh8 million unit. It helps to enhance motherly and neo-natal healthcare services in the Lamu by installation of new incubators, newborn baby oxygen masks, a phototherapy unit, and digital equipment. This facility ensures better healthcare for Lamu residents.
- In March 2019, Aesthetic Technology Ltd announced the launch of Tri-Wave MD and the Flex, designed for photodynamic therapy. That device supplies all three wavelengths at an enhanced optical power concurrently. The Flex has also delivered the same feature as Tri-Wave MD deliver but it can also use on face and body. The innovations associated with these products will help the company capture a greater market share and expand its presence in the phototherapy equipment offerings
Segmentation: Global Phototherapy Equipment Market
By Product
- CFL Phototherapy
- LED Phototherapy
- Others
By type
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Fluorescent Lamps
- Full-Body Phototherapy Equipment
- Partial-Body Phototherapy Equipment
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Compact Fluorescent Lamps
- Conventional Phototherapy Equipment With Fluorescent Lamps
- Led-Based Phototherapy Equipment
- Fiber-optic Phototherapy Equipment
By Disease Indication
- Neonatal Jaundice
- Skin Diseases
- Psoriasis
- Eczema
- Other Skin Diseases
- Others
By End User
- Hospitals
- Clinics
- Home Care Settings
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
