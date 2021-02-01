Photovoltaics Market 2020 to Grow at a CAGR of 17.0% |Top Key Players (Kaneka Corporation, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Panasonic Corporation) Forecast to 2023

The Photovoltaics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 17.0% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

A photovoltaic system, also PV system or solar power system, is a power system designed to supply usable solar power by means of photovoltaics. It consists of an arrangement of several components, including solar panels to absorb and convert sunlight into electricity, a solar inverter to change the electric current from DC to AC, as well as mounting, cabling, and other electrical accessories to set up a working system.

It may also use a solar tracking system to improve the system’s overall performance and include an integrated battery solution, as prices for storage devices are expected to decline. Strictly speaking, a solar array only encompasses the ensemble of solar panels, the visible part of the PV system, and does not include all the other hardware, often summarized as balance of system (BOS). Moreover, PV systems convert light directly into electricity and shouldn’t be confused with other technologies, such as concentrated solar power or solar thermal, used for heating and cooling.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

• Kaneka Corporation

• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

• Sharp Corporation

• Panasonic Corporation

• Jinko Solar

• …

The Photovoltaics report focuses on the Photovoltaics in Global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Type, covers:

• Organic

• Inorganic

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

• Residential

• Non-Residential

