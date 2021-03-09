Phthalic Anhydride Market key drive and Regional Share, Trends, Competitor Analysis to 2031

In this report, the global Phthalic Anhydride market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025. For top companies in United States, European Union and China, this report investigates and analyzes the production, value, price, market share and growth rate for the top manufacturers, key data from 2019 to 2025. The Phthalic Anhydride market report firstly introduced the basics: definitions, classifications, applications and market overview; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures, raw materials and so on. Then it analyzed the world's main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, supply, demand and market growth rate and forecast etc. In the end, the Phthalic Anhydride market report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis. The competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of the Porters five forces model for the PA market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein the applications are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate and general attractiveness. For the research report, we conducted in-depth interviews and discussions with a wide range of key industry participants and opinion leaders.

Primary research represents the bulk of research efforts, supplemented by extensive secondary research. We reviewed the key players’ product literature, annual reports, press releases and relevant documents for competitive analysis and market understanding. Secondary research also includes a search of recent trade, technical writing, internet sources, and statistical data from government websites, trade associations and agencies. This has proven to be the most reliable, effective and successful approach for obtaining precise market data, capturing industry participants’ insights, and recognizing business opportunities.

The study provides a decisive view on the PA market by segmenting the market based on its applications. All the application segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2012 to 2019. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). This segment includes the demand for individual applications in all the regions. Inflation is not a part of pricing in this report. Prices of phthalic anhydride vary in each region. Given that different end users use different types of products, pricing for each application varies according to region while estimating and forecasting market revenue on a global basis. Regional average price has been considered while breaking down this market by end application in each region. The market numbers for phthalic anhydride market are also given on the basis of product type in the context of the global as well as regional market. All volumes i.e. Kilogram/Tons/Kilo Tons are expressed as Kilogram/Tons/Kilo Tons of dry polymers. All market revenue has been calculated on the basis of sales and consumption trends. All USD exchange rates are as of 2013.

The report includes a detailed competitive outlook including the market share along with company profiles of the key industry participants operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include UPC Technology Corporation, Aekyung Petrochemical Co. Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, BASF SE and Polynt SpA among others. The company profiles include attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategy, SWOT analysis and recent developments.

Phthalic Anhydride Market: Application Analysis

Phthalate Plasticizers

Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPR)

Alkyd Resins

Others

Phthalic Anhydride Market: Regional Analysis

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

The study objectives of Phthalic Anhydride Market Report are:

To analyze and research the Phthalic Anhydride market status and future forecast in United States, European Union and China, involving sales, value (revenue), growth rate (CAGR), market share, historical and forecast.

To present the Phthalic Anhydride manufacturers, presenting the sales, revenue, market share, and recent development for key players.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, companies and applications

To analyze the global and key regions Phthalic Anhydride market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the keyword market.

