Pipe Relining Market Dynamics 2020-2027 : Technology, Competitive Landscape, Strategies of Key Players, Analysis & Forecast

“Global pipe relining market is expected to grow from US$ 7,265.3 Mn in 2017 to US$ 10,058.3 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2020 and 2025.:”

Pipe relining is a process that facilitates repairing of broken or damaged pipes without the need to wholly replace sewer lines or trenching. If the damaged sewer lines are under the trees, driveways, sidewalks, near extensive landscaping, or other semi-permanent features, the excavation of sewer may lead heavy investments as well as collateral damage to the nearby area. In several cases, relining of the pipe is thus considered as a viable alternative for sewer pipe replacement. North America is largest adopter of pipe relining, followed by the Asia Pacific, while the Middle East & Africa region with growing numbers of infrastructures and increasing technological trends is anticipated to be the fastest growing region in terms of pipe relining market.

The report focuses on an in-depth segmentation of this market based on solution type. The geographic segmentation of the report covers six major regions including; North Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SA). The regional market has been further bifurcated by respective countries. By solution type segment cured in place, pipe relining solution accounted for the largest share of the pipe relining market in 2017; whereas, MEA region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Advanced Trenchless Inc.

Inland Pipe Rehabilitation (IPR) LLC

Roto-Rooter Group, Inc.

SilverLining Holding Corp

NU FLOW CORPORATE

Perma-Liner Industries LLC

RPB Inc.

SPECIALIZED PIPE TECHNOLOGIES

Pipe Restoration Solutions

Aegion Corporation

The report aims to provide an overview of global pipe relining market with detailed market segmentation. Also, it analyzes the current pipe relining market scenario and forecasts the market until 2025. The report covers market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the competitive scenario, geographic trends, and opportunities in the markets with respect to all geographic regions. The report also includes the detailed company profiles of the key players in the market along with their market strategies. The report also provides a PEST analysis of all five regions along with the SWOT analysis for all company profiled in the report.

North America is one of the prominent regions in pipe relining market which will contribute the highest revenue globally due to technological developments and considerable application of pipe relining in different sectors. Rapidly growing economies in Asia-Pacific (APAC) & MEA with significant growth construction sector will pave the path for increasing adoption and propel the market for pipe relining market.

Reasons to Buy:

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the pipe relining market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering in developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to solution type segmentation.

