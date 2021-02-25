Pipeline & Process Services Market Expected to Reach $5.48 billion by 2027 – Halliburton, IPEC, Trans Asia Pipelines, BHGE, Enermech, Saudi Aramco, Bluefin, Hydratight, IKM, Techfem

Pipeline & Process Services market accounted for $3.16 billion in 2018 and is expected to reach $5.48 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period. Increasing consumption of natural gas, rising demand for energy and the discovery of new gas and oil reserves, high investments lined up for pipeline business are some key factors influencing the market growth. However, issues related to by cross-border oil & gas pipeline projects is hampering the market growth.

Pipeline is one of the most crucial and affordable modes of transportation to ship a few sorts of items, for example, water, synthetic compounds among others from the creation and boring destinations to the end-clients and capacity terminals. The pipelines are normally covered one to two meters underground. These are commonly produced using carbon steel, plastic cylinders, or steel. So as to avert wax development, marks, splits, scraped area, and avoid erosion, these pipelines must be minutely reviewed. These sort of investigating and upkeep exercises are known as pipeline administrations and pipeline handling market.

Get Sample PDF For More Professional And Technical Insights at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/sample/SMRC00020155

Based on service, the pre-commissioning & commissioning segment is constantly enhancing due to huge volume of pipeline (km) pre-commissioning in North America and Asia Pacific regions. Pre-commissioning is the series of processes carried out on the pipeline before the final product is introduced. By geography, North America is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to rising demand for energy and transportation produced crude &natural gas from remote locations in the region.

Some of the key players in Pipeline & Process Services market include Halliburton, IPEC, Trans Asia Pipelines, BHGE, Enermech, Saudi Aramco, Bluefin Group, Hydratight, IKM, Techfem Spa, Altus Intervention, Schlumberger Limited, Chenergy Services, Tucker Energy Services, and Future Pipe Industries.

Get Complete Report at: https://www.premiummarketinsights.com/buy/SMRC00020155

Contact Info:

Name: Sameer Joshi

Email: [email protected]

Organization: Premium Market Insights

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

About Premium Market Insights:

Premium Market Insights is a one stop shop of market research reports and solutions to various companies across the globe. We help our clients in their decision support system by helping them choose most relevant and cost effective research reports and solutions from various publishers. We provide best in class customer service and our customer support team is always available to help you on your research queries. Our commitment to customer service is best exemplified by free analyst support that we offer to our clients which sets us apart from any other provider