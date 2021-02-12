PLANT BASED MEAT MARKET Projected size Witness a Double-Digit CAGR during 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Plant Based Meat Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Plant Based Meat Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the regional and world Plant Based Meat Market over the short as well as long period of time. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Plant Based Meat Market is offered. In accordance with the report, Plant Based Meat Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 14.2% over the period of forecast.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints & Opportunity of the Market:

Is there a non-meat source for protein with lesser side-effects to health? The introduction of plant based meat is the best option to avoid meat with lesser effect to the health and environment. The increasing demand of the plant meat products has reported a tremendous growth in the last decade. The category has been divided into soy, oats, wheat, beens and seeds. These foods provides fiber rich contents with meat like texture and protein ingredients. The growing demand for the quality product has witnessed many key players entering the market. The big companies are competing with various marketing techniques to penetrate the market. The big names includes Beyond Meat, Garden Protein International, Morningstar Farms, Quorn Foods and Impossible Foods. Impossible Foods has diversified its product range at 8 restaurants to expand its global reach. The Morningstars Farm has targeted the young population and introduced plant-based vegan Cheeseburger to expand its product length. Beyond Meat surpassed the expectation after issuing IPO where stock rose up by 163 percent on the day of debut. In March, it has launched a plant based ground beef product to meet the consumer demand. The mission statement of Beyond Meat states that they are solving four issues- human health; climate change, limited natural resources and animal welfare. Formula One champion Lewis has invested in Neat Burgers- Chain which will include Beyond Meat’s burgers. The biggest market share for the consumption of plant based meat hold by North America and Europe preceded by South America and Middle East & Africa. The households have shown inclination towards the non- meat product and the rising demand gradually changed the economics for the market players in the category. According to the reports the estimated market size of the plant meat will reach US$ 27 billion by 2025 which accounts a growth percentage of 80 percent since 2019. A report by A.T. Kearney concludes that 60 percent of meat products consumed will be either lab grown or plant based meat by 2040.

Request for Report Sample: https://datainsightspartner.com/request-for-sample?ref=50

Segment Covered:

This market intelligence report on the Plant Based Meat Market has been segmented by source, product, type, process & region. In terms of the source, Plant Based Meat Market has been segregated into soy, wheat, pea and others. In terms of the product, Plant Based Meat Market has been segregated into Burgers, Sausages, Strips & Nuggets, Meatballs and others. In terms of the type, Plant Based Meat Market has been segregated into pork, beef, chicken and others. In terms of the process, Plant Based Meat Market has been segregated into grinding, mixing, blending, storage, forming and freezing

The plant based products will make a huge difference in terms of water usage; lower carbon residue and; climate changes. Being the cheapest source of protein, the soya and peas are attracting the consumers to the market. Hence, there has been huge investment made in pea protein industry. The research directly signify the growing market of non-meat products and its implication to the meat based market. However, the debate still remains hot with the authenticity of processed food for health benefits in comparison to natural meat products. There are players who have also introduced cell based lab grown made from real animal cells to enhance animal welfare initiative. There is a battle going on to commercialize products with risk & return at stake but the industry is putting everything to produce dominant brands of future.

Profiling of Market Players:

This business intelligence report offers profiling of reputed companies that are operating in the market. Companies such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Quorn Foods, Vegetarian Butcher, Moving Mountain, VBites, Maple Leaf Foods, Garden Leaf Foods among others .Contracts for design, installation, supply & agreements was the commonly implemented strategy by the major players in the Plant Based Meat Market in between 2015 to 2018. Moreover, parameters such as Plant Based Meat related investment & spending and developments by major players of the market are tracked in this global report.

Report Highlights:

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. In addition to that, IGR-Growth Matrix analysis is also provided in the report so as to share insight of the investment areas that new or existing market players can take into consideration. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2017-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report. A competitive analysis in each of the geographical segments gives an insight into market share of the global players.

Request for Report Analysis: https://datainsightspartner.com/report/plant-based-meat-market/50

Salient Features:

Ø This study offers comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Plant Based Meat Market, size of the market (US$ Mn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world Plant Based Meat Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø Leading market players covered this report comprise names such as Beyond Meat, Impossible Foods, Quorn Foods, Vegetarian Butcher, Moving Mountain, VBites, Maple Leaf Foods, Garden Leaf Foods among others

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Plant Based Meat Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Plant Based Meat Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation. Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

Enquire for customization in Report @ https://datainsightspartner.com/checkout?cmbPrice=1&research_id=50

Reasons to buy:

v Identify opportunities and plan strategies by having a strong understanding of the investment opportunities in the Plant Based Meat Market

v Identification of key factors driving investment opportunities in the Plant Based Meat Market Facilitate decision-making based on strong historic and forecast data

v Position yourself to gain the maximum advantage of the industry’s growth potential

v Develop strategies based on the latest regulatory events

v Identify key partners and business development avenues

v Respond to your competitors’ business structure, strategy and prospects

v Identify key strengths and weaknesses of important market participants