Plant Protein Market Size will Grow Profitably in the Near Future 2020-2027

The North America plant protein market accounted for US$ 6,258.8 Mn in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account for US$ 10,431.3 Mn by 2027.

Plant Protein Market – Key Companies Profiled

E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Kerry Group

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

Axiom Foods, Inc

Cargill, Incorporated

Roquette Frères

Ingredion Incorporated

Glanbia plc

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Based on source, the North America plant protein market is bifurcated as soy, wheat, pea, and others. The soy segment led the North America plant protein market by source. Soy protein isolate is a highly refined form of soy protein, with a protein content of minimum 90%. It is made from defatted soy flour from which most of the non-protein components, including fats and carbohydrates, are removed. Soy protein powder is made from defatted soybean flakes washed in either alcohol or water to remove the sugars and dietary fibers. They are then dehydrated and ground into powder. Soy protein powder is used to make infant soy formulae, as well as a variety of meat and dairy alternatives. Soy protein concentrates typically contain 70% soy protein and is basically defatted soy flour without the water-soluble carbohydrates. This form of protein is made by removing part of the carbohydrates from dehulled and defatted soybeans. Soy flour is made by grinding soybeans into a fine powder.

