Plasterboard Market Strategic Insights 2027 – ETEX, Jason Plasterboard Co., Ltd., American Gypsum Company, Saint-Gobain S.A

The Plasterboard Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2025. The business intelligence study of the Plasterboard Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plasterboard Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Plasterboard is used to create partitions and lining, including ceilings, floors, and interior walls. Popularly known as gypsum board, drywall. It holds gypsum plaster sandwiched between layers of thick sheets. It is used to keep a building fire resistant, free from fungi and from further possibilities. One of the major driver for the growth of Plasterboard market is the increase in industrialization and urbanization with customer base going with long-lasting, and sturdy material getting used in construction process giving time minimization.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. ETEX

2. Jason Plasterboard Co., ltd.

3. American Gypsum Company

4. Saint-Gobain S.A.

5. Knauf Gips KG

6. USG Corporation

7. LafargeHolcim group

8. National gypsum Company

9. Yoshino Gypsum Co., ltd.

10. Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC

High cost associated with the plasterboard method as well as less of awareness regarding such method can be restraining factors in the market. Increased investment in R&D, switching from traditional ways to water free construction techniques in an eco-friendly way resulting in better performance in construction, which will bring new opportunities in the market in coming years.

The report aims to provide an overview of global Plasterboard market with detailed market segmentation by form, type, end-use sector and geography. The global Plasterboard market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.c

