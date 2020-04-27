Plastic Additives Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, PMC Group, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay , Styro Chem
Global plastic additives market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 64.84 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026
Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, SONGWON, Clariant, Evonik Industries AG, PMC Group, Inc., Albemarle Corporation, AkzoNobel N.V., Solvay , Styro Chem, DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Mitsui Chemical America, INC, DOW, Biesterfield AG , LANXESS, Adeka India Pvt Ltd, Wacker Chemie AG, Sabo S.p.A., and Eriez Manufacturing Co among others.
Plastic additives are ingredients that act as a catalyst or fillers which are added in polymers to improve their durability, sensitivity and strength. Plasticizers, fillers, antioxidants and impact modifiers among others are the major types of plastic additives. Due to direct or indirect contact with heat and ultraviolet rays for an extended period, the plastic materials get weathered. Plastic additives are used in wide range of sectors such as food industries, construction, packaging, automobile, electrical & electronics, commercial use and others.
Market Drivers:
- Replacement of biodegradable plastics by traditional polymers in several applications drives the market growth
- Worldwide increasing disposable income and rapid urbanization will propel the growth of the market in the long run
- Rapid growth in food packaging industries boosts up the market of plastic additives
- Low price and high durability of plastic inhibits the growth of the market
- Technology advancement will continue to boost the market of plastic additives in the forecast period
Market Restraints:
- Stringent governmental regulations regarding environmental concern can hamper the plastics additives market
- Plastic waste is difficult to recycle which may hinder the market in the forecast period
- Fluctuating raw materials pricing is also restraining the market growth
Segmentation: Global Plastic Additives Market
By Type
- Plasticizers
- Lubricants
- Slip Additives
- Antifog Additives
- Filler Dispersants
- Pigment Wetting Agents
- Flow Improvers
- Processing Aids
- Stabilizers
- Flame Retardants
- Impact Modifiers
By Plastic Type
- Polyethylene (PE)
- Polystyrene (PS)
- Polypropylene (PP)
- Polyamides (PA)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Polycarbonate (PC)
- Others
By End-Users
- Food industries
- Construction
- Packaging
- Automobile Industries
- Commercial use
- Electrical & Electronics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
Global Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:
1 Introduction
2 Market Segmentation
- 1 Markets Covered
- 2 Geographical Scope
- 3 Years Considered For The Study
- 4 Currency And Pricing
- 5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model
- 6 Multivariate Modelling
- 7 Products Lifeline Curve
- 8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders
- 9 DBMR Market Position Grid
- 1 Vendor Share Analysis
- 11 Secondary Sources
- 12 Assumptions
3 Market Overview
- 1 Drivers
- …..
3.3 Opportunities
- 3.1 Rising Government Initiatives
- 3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players
- ….
4 Executive Summaries
5 Premium Insights
6 Regulatory Procedure
7 Global Market, By Type
8 Global Market, by disease type
9 Global Market, By Deployment
10 Global Market, By End User
11 Global Market, By Distribution Channel
12 Global Market, By Geography
13 Global Market, Company Landscape
- 1 Company Share Analysis: Global
- 2 Company Share Analysis: North America
- 3 company share analysis: Europe
- 4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific
14 Company Profile
- 1.1 Company Snapshot
- 1.2 Revenue Analysis
- 1.3 Company Share Analysis
- 1.4 Product Portfolio
- 1.5 Recent Development
Continued…!!!
