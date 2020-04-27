Plastic Compounding Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2026 Major Growth By

A new market intelligence report released by Data Bridge Market research with titled “Global Plastic Compounding Market” (covering USA, Europe, China, Japan, India, South East Asia and etc) that provide information, statistics, facts and figures, corporate intelligence, economic data, innovation drivers which are very supportive for the companies to maximize or minimize the production of goods depending on the states of demand. This global Plastic Compounding business report makes available a profound overview of product specification, technology, product type and production analysis considering major factors such as revenue, cost, gross and gross margin. Businesses can achieve key statistics on the market status of regional and global manufacturers along with precious guidance and direction to drive the business towards the growth and success. The major scope of this market research report involves industry research, customer insights, market sizing and forecast, competitive analysis, market entry strategy, pricing trends, sustainability trends, innovation trends, technology evolution, and distribution channel assessment.

Global plastic compounding market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period of 2020- 2026.

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE, SABIC, Dow, LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V., KRATON CORPORATION., DuPont de Nemours, RTP Company, 3M, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Covestro AG, WASHINGTON PENN PLASTIC CO., INC., Eurostar Engineering Plastics, KURARAY CO., LTD., TEIJIN LIMITED, LANXESS, Solvay, Ravago, Heritage Plastics, Inc., Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd., Nova Polymers, Inc., Adell Plastics and others.

Compounding is a process in which plastics are manufactured by combining or mixing the different polymers or additives at a molten state. These blends are generally dosed automatically via feeders / hoppers with setpoints. They have the ability to change the physical, thermal, electrical and aesthetic characteristics of the products. Extrusion is mainly used for the compounding. These plastic compounding are widely used in industries such as automotive, electrical and electronics, industry, medical and others.

Market Drivers:

Rising disposable income will drive the market growth

Increasing demand in construction sector mainly in flooring, insulation materials, storage tanks can also act as a market driver

Growth in automotive industry will also enhance the growth of this market

Rising demand and large investment in the water and sanitation management including irrigation, power and transport will boost the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost in the price of the raw materials including polymers, additives and fillers will restrain the market growth

Environmental regulations associated with the plastic recycling will also hinder the market growth

Fluctuation in the price of crude oil and petrochemical

Segmentation: Global Plastic Compounding Market

By Product

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Thermoplastic Vulcanizates

Thermoplastic Polyolefins

Poly Vinyl Chloride, Polystyrene

Polyethylene

Polybutylene Terephthalate

Polyamide

Polycarbonate

Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Others

By Application

Automotive

Construction

Electrical & Electronics

Packaging

Consumer Goods

Industrial Machinery

Medical Devices

Optical Media

Others

By Type

Polymer/Copolymers

Additives Anti-Oxidants UV Stabilizers Reinforcement Agents Colorants Others Laser-marking Thermo-stabilizer Anti-microbial Flame-Retardant Anti-static Anti-block Anti-foaming Agents Metal Deactivators Oxygen Scavenger CO2 Barrier Agents



By Geography

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany France Italy K. Belgium Spain Russia Turkey Netherlands Switzerland Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific Japan China India South Korea Australia Singapore Malaysia Thailand Indonesia Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Egypt South Africa Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In April 2019, MOL Group announced the acquisition of Aurora so that they can enter into recycled plastic compounding market. This will help the company to provide high quality polypropylene, polyamide and recyclate-based compounds. The main aim of the acquisition is to strengthen their petrochemical business and help them to expand in the automotive supplier market

In August 2018, LyondellBasell announced the acquisition of A. Schulman, Inc. a leading supplier of high-performance plastic compounds. This acquisition will help the company to strengthen their position in the market and will also help them to expand their business. It will also double the LyondellBasell’s existing compounding business and will enhance their reach in the market

Global Market Report includes Detailed TOC points:

1 Introduction

2 Market Segmentation

1 Markets Covered

2 Geographical Scope

3 Years Considered For The Study

4 Currency And Pricing

5 DBMR Tripod Data Validation Model

6 Multivariate Modelling

7 Products Lifeline Curve

8 Primary Interviews With Key Opinion Leaders

9 DBMR Market Position Grid

1 Vendor Share Analysis

11 Secondary Sources

12 Assumptions

3 Market Overview

1 Drivers

…..

3.3 Opportunities

3.1 Rising Government Initiatives

3.2 Strategic Initiative By Market Players

….

4 Executive Summaries

5 Premium Insights

6 Regulatory Procedure

7 Global Market, By Type

8 Global Market, by disease type

9 Global Market, By Deployment

10 Global Market, By End User

11 Global Market, By Distribution Channel

12 Global Market, By Geography

13 Global Market, Company Landscape

1 Company Share Analysis: Global

2 Company Share Analysis: North America

3 company share analysis: Europe

4 company share analysis: Asia-Pacific

14 Company Profile

1.1 Company Snapshot

1.2 Revenue Analysis

1.3 Company Share Analysis

1.4 Product Portfolio

1.5 Recent Development

Continued…!!!

