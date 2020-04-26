Plastic Drums Market is expected to offer significant growth during 2020-2026 | Grief, BWAY Corporation, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, U.S. COEXCELL INC., others

Data Bridge Market Research has published a new report titled Plastic Drums Market reports provides 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Grief, BWAY Corporation, SCHÜTZ GmbH & Co. KGaA, U.S. COEXCELL INC., KODAMA PLASTICS Co., Ltd., Interplastica Pvt. Ltd., RPC Promens, Orlando Drum & Container Corporation, CL Smith, GREAT WESTERN CONTAINERS INC., TPL Plastech Limited, Curtec International B.V., Vallero International Srl, REMCON Plastics Inc., Hazmatpac, Inc., Industrial Container Services, AST Kunststaoffverarbeitung, The Cary Company., U.S. Plastic Corp., Uline, Quality Custom Plastic Moulding and others.

Global plastic drums market is set to witness a substantial CAGR of 5.25% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing demand for biodegradable material and continuous advancement and innovation in plastic drums are the factor for the growth of this market.

Drivers and Restraints of the Plastic Drums market

Market Drivers:

Easy availability of the raw material will drive the market growth

Increasing government rules for the adoption of biodegradable material will propel the market growth

Rising adoption of plastic drums over conventional drums in developing countries is driving the growth

Growing demand for packed food among population will also contribute as a factor for the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Increasing awareness about environmental degradation will restrain the market

Plastic has a tendency of degradation eventually with time due to factors like excessive light or denting which restraints the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.

In February 2019, Rikutec Group announced the launch of their all-plastic twin drum tank in a tank which is specially designed as per the norms by ADR Treaty for safe storage and transport of highly aggressive chemicals. This new drum has low metal and particle content and meets the entire safety standard as well. It has the ability to carry and store high chemicals and is beneficial for semiconductor and pharmaceutical industry.

Plastic Drums MARKET Segmentation:

By Material Type

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Others

By Head Type

Open Head

Tight Head

By Capacity

Less Than 10 Gallons

10-30 Gallons, 30-55 Gallons

55 Gallons And Above

By End- User

Food & Beverages

Chemical & Petrochemicals

Building and Construction

Agriculture

Pharmaceuticals

Oil and lubricants

Others

The report presents relevant data about the different dangers and difficulties looked by various stakeholders. With the proper utilization of established and advanced tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, this market report has been structured. The Plastic Drums market report considers indispensable viewpoints about the key players in the market, for example, solid and feeble points of the contenders and examination of their techniques as for product and market.

To comprehend Plastic Drums market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Plastic Drums market is analyzed across major global regions.

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Plastic Drumsare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

