Plastic Lumber Projected to Gain Significant Value by 2019-2025
The global Plastic Lumber market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Plastic Lumber market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Plastic Lumber market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic Lumber market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Plastic Lumber market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the following regions:
Each market player encompassed in the Plastic Lumber market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Plastic Lumber market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
On the basis of age group, the global Plastic Lumber market report covers the footprint, and adoption pattern of the segments including
The following manufacturers are covered:
Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies Inc.
Aeolian Enterprises Inc.
American Recycled Plastic Inc.
Bedford Technology LLC
Century-Board USA, LLC
Engineered Plastic Systems LLC
Genova Products Inc.
KWK Plastic Lumber Co., Ltd.
Tangent Technologies, LLC
Trex Company, Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
By Product
Virgin Plastic
Recycled Plastic
Composite
By Resin Type
Polyethylene
Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
Polystyrene (PS)
Others (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene and Polypropylene)
Segment by Application
Decking
Molding & Trim
Fencing
Landscaping & Outdoor Products
Windows & Doors
Others
