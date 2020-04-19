Plastic Packaging Technologies declares another line of sustainable flexible packaging

Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC propelled its sustainable packaging line—Thrive.

Thrive comprises of an assortment of solutions committed to giving CPGs the chance of satisfying their sustainability mission. With the industry moving toward a more circular economy, PPT is focused on staying consistent with its central goal of giving customers with purposeful, powerful, packaging, while also presenting the added benefit of incorporating a sustainable package solution for participating brands. Readily available solutions consist of: Thrive-Recyclable and Thrive-Post Consumer Recycled Content (PCR). PPT plans to grow this line with various solutions including: Thrive-Renewable and Thrive-Compostable.

As indicated by Dave Potter, Vice President of Strategic Sales,“As corporate sustainability objectives continue to turn into solid mandates, the timing appears perfect for serious sustainable packaging solutions. Growing environmental awareness by the consumer provides brand owners a tremendous opportunity to address their packaging options, and the benefits that come with turning to sustainable packaging.”

Plastic Packaging Technologies, LLC has concentrated on growing commercially accessible “Recyclable” packages (All-PE) reasonable for the How2Recycle’s “Store Drop-Off” Program; just as packages that consolidate Post-Consumer Recycled content (PCR).

Promptly accessible answers for Thrive-Recyclable and Thrive-PCR comprise of: covered rollstock, stand-up pockets, squeeze base, pinch-bottom, box pouch, and large lay-down; all with and without barrier qualities. In addition to those solutions, PPT’s development team is commercializing formats consisting of compostable and renewable substrates.