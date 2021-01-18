Plastic Processing Equipment Market Latest Trends, Technology Advancement and Demand 2020 to 2027

The Plastic Processing Equipment Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Plastic Processing Equipment Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Plastic Processing Equipment Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Plastic Processing Equipment is used for the manufacturing of plastic products with the use of granules, pellets, and powdered raw materials such as crude oil and resin. There are various type of plastic processing equipment available in the market namely: extrusion machine, injection molding machine (IMM), blow molding machine (BMM), and others. Some of the major drivers which fuel the plastic processing equipment market in the forecast period are growth in need of plastics by the packaging industry, and mounting demand for convenience food, hectic lifestyles and changing food preferences.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd.

2. Arburg GmbH + Co KG

3. Graham Engineering Corporation

4. Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd.

5. Haitian International Holdings Ltd.

6. Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd.

7. Milacron Holdings Corporation

8. Brown Machine LLC

9. Lyle Industries, Inc.

10. Negri Bossi S.P.A

The stringent government regulations towards the use of plastic across various regions are some of the factors which may hamper the plastic processing equipment market. However, the rising environmental concern and the implementation of Government regulations for reducing vehicular emissions and thus reducing the overall weight of automobiles for enhancing its fuel efficiency are creating opportunities which will increase the demand for plastic processing equipment market in the forecast period.

