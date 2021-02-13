Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market Insights on Challenges & Opportunities by 2027

Report Description

A recent market intelligence report that is published by Data Insights Partner on Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market makes an offering of in-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments in the regional and international Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market. The research also emphasizes on the impact of restraints, drivers, and macro indicators on the basis of regional implications and the world. A detailed presentation of forecast, trends, and dollar values of international Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market is offered. In accordance with the report, the Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% which is expected to reach US$ 66.8 Bn in 2027.

Market Insight, Drivers, Restraints& Opportunity of the Market:

Plastics are low cost and durable materials which can be mould to variety of products to be used in multiple applications. The residue of the polymers involved in the plastic manufacturing are getting accumulated as litter in landfills and oceans. Most of the plastic types are not biodegradable so the manufactured polymers will persist in the environment for at least a decade. The rising environmental concern due to the polluting plastic residue is the key factor contributing to the growth of this market. The discarded plastics have disastrous impacts for fish existence, marine ecosystem, wildlife preservation and loss of birds. The process of recycling is one of the most vital action to reduce the impact of the pollution as it provides opportunities to reduce oil usage, the quantities of water requiring disposals and carbon dioxide emission. The advancement in the technologies to collect, sort and process the recyclable plastics is creating new opportunities in this market. Globally, 1.6 Bn people are participating in the recycling of the scrap products of the plastic but it is not a sufficient number for the world population of 7.6 Bn. The companies are making strategies to make the common people aware about the recycling benefits via CSR activities which is creating opportunities for the players involved in the recycling business. However, the rising application of plastics in the day to day life implies the density of waste plastics will also grow in the future with the advancement in the superior recycling technologies. With the CAGR estimation of 6.4%, the research report provides a detailed overview of the industry, classifications and application in Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market. In the report, North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe are the major regions taken into consideration for the geographical analysis for micro and macro environment. This report also states import & export of smart technologies, demand & supply figures, price, cost, revenue and gross margins.

Segment Covered

This market intelligence report on the Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market has been segmented by Services, Polymer Types, the sources and its Application. On the basis of Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market Services, it is divided into Recycling, Incineration, Collection, Transportation and Landfills. On the basis of Polymer Types, it is classified into Low Density Polyethylene, High Density Polyethylene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyurethane, Polyvinyl Chloride, Polystyrene, Polyethylene and Thermoplastics. In terms of the sources, it is divided as Residential, Industrial, Commercial and Others. On the basis of application, it is classified into Building & Construction, Automotive, Packaging, Textile & Clothing, Furniture and Others. By major regions, the report is classified into North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Europe. Asia Pacific waste management industry is expected to grow with highest CAGR due to the volume of more plastic waste with the rising population. However, Waste-To-Energy facilities in North America and Europe is showing tremendous growth in the market with its higher mechanical and diversion rate to reduce the impact of plastic end product.

Profiling of Market Players:

There are many multinational companies are investing in the growing market of Plastic Sorting and Recycling. Most of the companies are focusing on the large chunk of potential consumers in the developing countries. The key players observed in the study are – PARC Corporation, Coll Polymers, NAM Polymers, Omni Resource Recovery, United Plastic Recycling, Norwich Plastics, Custom Polymers Incorporation, B.B. Plastics Incorporation, APC Recycling, Maine Plastics Incorporation, B. Schoenberg & Corporation, LC Packaging, Waste Connections Inc., Clean Harbors, Biffa, Stericycle, Covanta Holdings Corporation, Remondis SE & Co. KG, Republic Services, Veolia Environment, SUEZ and Waste Management Inc among others.

Report Highlights

In-depth analysis of the micro and macro indicators, market trends, and forecasts of demand is offered by this business intelligence report. Furthermore, the report offers a vivid picture of the factors that are steering and restraining the growth of this market across all geographical segments. Various analytical tools such as DRO analysis, Porter's five forces analysis has been used in this report to present a clear picture of the market. The study focuses on the present market trends and provides market forecast from the year 2019-2027. Emerging trends that would shape the market demand in the years to come have been highlighted in this report.

Salient Features:

This study offers a comprehensive yet detailed analysis of the Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market, size of the market (US$ Bn), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR (%)) for the period of forecast: 2019 – 2027, taking into account 2017 as the base year

Ø It explains upcoming revenue opportunities across various market segments and attractive matrix of investment proposition for the said market

Ø This market intelligence report also offers pivotal insights about various market opportunities, restraints, drivers, launch of new products, competitive market strategies of leading market players, emerging market trends, and regional outlook

Ø Profiling of key market players in the world of Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market is done by taking into account various parameters such as company strategies, distribution strategies, product portfolio, financial performance, key developments, geographical presence, and company overview

Ø The data of this report would allow management authorities and marketers of companies alike to take informed decision when it comes to launch of products, government initiatives, marketing tactics and expansion, and technical up gradation

Ø The world market for Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market caters to the needs of various stakeholders pertaining to this industry, namely suppliers, product manufacturers, investors, and distributors for Plastic Sorting and Recycling Market. The research also caters to the rising needs of consulting and research firms, financial analysts, and new market entrants

Ø Research methodologies that have been adopted for the purpose of this study have been clearly elaborated so as to facilitate better understanding of the reports

Ø Reports have been made based on the guidelines as mandated by General Data Protection Regulation

Ø Ample number of examples and case studies have been taken into consideration before coming to a conclusion

