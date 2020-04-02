Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

The global plate and frame heat exchangers market size was estimated at USD 3.32 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. Technology innovations coupled with increasing focus on improving efficiency standards is anticipated to stimulate the growth.

The market is expected to witness substantial growth owing to the rising need for heat exchangers in industrial, commercial, and engineering applications ranging from automotive to commercial building Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC). In addition, rising demand for nuclear power coupled with the expansion of global energy infrastructure is anticipated to drive the product demand.

Growing concern regarding fluctuating oil prices along with stringent environmental regulations regarding greenhouse gas emissions has spurred development in nuclear and renewable energy sectors. China, Russia, South Korea, and Slovakia have started adopting carbon pricing in the form of emission trading and carbon taxing. Ongoing participation of these economies to reduce emission levels in the energy industry has surged the demand for the plate and frame heat exchangers in recent times.

Global concentrated solar power industry has been witnessing significant growth over the past few years, owing to the technological advancements in thermal storage system, commercialization of molten salt fluid technologies, and adjustability to moderate weather conditions. It is one of the most cost-efficient sources of power generation with reduced levels of CO2 emissions. Changing consumer shift toward renewable energy is anticipated to open new avenues for plate and frame heat exchanger manufacturers in the forthcoming years.

Most processes in petrochemical facilities involve high temperature and pressure, thus it necessitates optimization of the heat transfer process and enhances energy saving. Growing concerns regarding fouling in heat exchangers has encouraged companies to develop sensors for early warning and high-temperature coatings for enhanced durability. Such technological developments in plate heat exchangers are likely to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Traditional heat exchangers require huge footprint, thus increasing the layout area and overall construction costs of the facility. Maintenance and disassembly of these equipment causes additional cost to the facility owners. Shell and tube units incur high maintenance costs owing to their large size and component weights, are anticipated to restrict the market growth.

Product Insights of Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market

In terms of product segmentation, the plate and frame heat exchangers market is categorized into brazed, gasketed, welded and others. The welded plate and heat exchanger finds its application in oil and gas, automobile, pharmaceuticals, petrochemical, and paper manufacturing industries owing to high corrosion resistance and less chance of leakage.

Gasketed plate and frame heat exchanger accounted for 56.9% of the total revenue share in 2019, on account of widespread use of the product in power plants pertaining to lower maintenance and compact size. Rising gasketed heat exchanger demand particularly in automotive, petrochemical, and power generation is anticipated to surge the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Brazed heat exchanger applications in the heating sector include heat pumps, gas-fired boilers, and district heating substations. These exchangers provide efficient heat transfer with a small carbon footprint. Brazed heat exchangers can withstand high temperatures and pressures and are increasingly used in a range of applications including cooling, heating, evaporation, and condensing.

Application Insights of Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market

In terms of application, the market is categorized into chemical, food and beverage, HVAC and refrigeration, oil and gas, power generation, pulp and paper, and others. Growing environmental concern regarding waste discharge from the mills is expected to drive product demand in the pulp and paper industry over the forecast period.

Space constraints is a major concern in drilling rigs and offshore platforms. The demand for plate and frame heat exchangers in oil and gas sector is anticipated to witness growth owing to their compactness and enhanced heat transfer efficiency. In addition, they are also used in the heat recovery process in the separation of oil from water and gas on account of their enhanced properties in corrosive environment and low space requirement.

Large scale construction projects in nuclear, industrial, and commercial sectors are expected to drive the demand for metals over the forecast period. Basic and specialty chemicals play a significant role in the production of various industrial machinery and hydraulic systems. Plate heat exchangers are used in enhancing heat transfer of boilers and reactors, thus improving the overall efficiency of petrochemical production equipment.

Regional Insights of Plate And Frame Heat Exchangers Market

Asia Pacific is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Growing concerns regarding energy prices are expected to encourage companies to adopt cost-effective measures in their industrial activities. This necessitates the adoption of efficient equipment for various energy-intensive production processes.

New construction activities for Combined Heat and Power (CHP) plants and nuclear capacities is expected to drive power generation industry in Europe over the forecast period. In addition, growing participation in sporting events has created an additional need for utilities, such as air conditioning, domestic hot water supply, and refrigeration systems, thereby stimulating the demand for plate heat exchangers.

Rising energy demand in various industrial sectors coupled with stringent environmental regulations in Europe have forced companies to adopt low carbon technologies in industrial operations. Favorable government initiatives to develop renewable power generation systems are expected to drive nuclear and solar industry, thereby driving the product demand in the forthcoming years.

Plate and Frame Heat Exchangers Market Share Insights

Key market players include AIC S.A.; Danfoss, Alfa Laval; und Apparatebau GmbH; Fischer Maschinen API Heat Transfer, Inc.; Guntner GmbH & Co. KG; Hisaka Works Limited, and Kelvion Holding GmbH. Manufacturers are looking for options that would reduce the capital investments along with the related maintenance and operation costs to increase their sales.

The market is highly fragmented in nature with the presence of various global and regional players. Manufacturers opt for significant capacity expansions to cater to the rising product demand from emerging economies. Moreover, companies are also involved in extensive R&D activities along with mergers and acquisitions with leading manufacturers and distributors to strengthen their global market presence.

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis on the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2030. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global plate and frame heat exchangers market report on the basis of product, application, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2027)

Brazed

Gasketed

Welded

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2016 – 2027)

Chemical

Food & Beverage

HVAC & Refrigeration

Oil & Gas

Power Generation

Pulp & Paper

Others

