The shortage of Chinese ingredients, raw materials, and semi-finished goods is the latest example of the global economy’s dependence on products made in China, from iPhones to auto parts to pharma. Much of the fallout may still be hidden and is likely to play out over months. Even before the coronavirus outbreak, business investment was already in poor health in the United States. It fell in the last three quarters of 2019. Some analysts now expect more companies could soon announce reductions in their capital spending.

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Playing Cards & Board Games market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Playing Cards & Board Games Market 2019-2030. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Playing Cards & Board Games market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ Playing Cards & Board Games Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Industry Insights, Market Size, CAGR, High-Level Analysis: Playing Cards & Board Games Market

The global playing cards and board games market size was valued at USD 11.95 billion in 2018 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.7% over the forecast period. Increasing importance of building team spirit through traditional tabletop games is a key factor driving the growth. Rising preference of millennials for old school games during social gatherings is expected to further fuel the growth Increasing popularity of playing cards and board games for recreation is projected to drive the demand for traditional tabletop games.

Re-emergence of tabletop and card games as entertainment and recreational activities is projected to bode well for the market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on producing simple games with elegant mechanics and impressive artwork to attract more consumers. Rise in the number of board game cafes around the world is expected to positively influence the demand in near future. For instance, the Waterloo and Hackney branches of Draughts Cafe in London have approximately 500 and 850 board games respectively. Manufacturers focus on introducing various innovative playing card and board games to reach newer consumer base. For instance, the massive success of Settlers of Catan has attracted a large number of players and has boosted innovation and creativity among manufacturers.

Mega events in the gaming industry to introduce new games have increased the consumer awareness which is likely to boost the sales in the playing cards and board games market. For instance, Game On Expo launched in 2015 is the largest multimedia gaming convention and fastest growing gaming event held in Arizona. It has gaming lounge area, tournaments, free-play arcades, cosplay contests, and a number of special guests. Board games play crucial role in cognitive development of children. They help boost early learning, brain buzzing, vocabulary, and language skills, and team work among other cognitive skills.

Rising influence of social media and celebrity endorsements, especially on millennials is expected to drive the demand for table top games such as playing cards and board games For instance, TableTop, a popular web series starring Wil Wheaton and Felicia Day generated great curiosity and improved sales of various tabletop games featured on the show. Traditional card games are gaining popularity on mobile gaming platforms owing to wider acceptance on social networks and thus, producers are developing digital versions of conventional card games. For instance, in 2019, Asmodee Digital launched a new The Lord of the Rings card game for Windows PC and Mac.

Distribution Channel Insights

Offline distribution channel accounted for the largest market share of more than 64.5% in 2018. Most consumers prefer buying playing cards and board games at retail stores which is projected to fuel the growth of the segment. Rising culture of gaming cafes as a means to engage consumers with entertainment and recreation is projected to further fuel the segment growth. Moreover, introduction of gaming zones in malls and pubs is also anticipated to provide traction to the segment in the forthcoming years.

Online distribution channel is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 8.9% from 2019 to 2025. The rising online presence and easy access to mobile gaming platforms are some of the major growth drivers for the segment. Rapid rise of online media coupled with rise in working population across developing countries such as India, Bangladesh, and China is projected to create growth opportunities for the segment. In addition, rapid growth of the online games and toys market is expected to drive the growth.

Product Insights of Playing Cards & Board Games Market

Board games held the leading market share of more than 67.0% in terms of revenue in 2018. Chess, scrabble, checkers, monopoly, and Ludo are some of the popular board games. Factors such as increasing engagement in leisure activities, trend of taking a break from digital screens, and emphasis on face to face interaction are projected to boost the growth. Introduction of Kickstarter, a global crowd funding platform has changed the profit model of the board games segment, wherein this segment accounts for 30% of the companys revenue share. Surge in board games on Kickstarter rely on the boosting demand for table top games.

Monopoly held the largest market share of more than 29.8% in 2018. It is the best-selling board game in history. Along with entertainment and recreation, it helps teach a few valuable lessons such as financial prudence, planning, and developing patience, among others. Scrabble and chess are expected to continue witnessing substantial growth in the forthcoming years.

Playing cards is expected to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.0% from 2019 to 2025. Rising casino culture is expected to drive the adoption of playing cards to win cash. Card games also teach some valuable social skills such as verbal communication, group interaction, and improved personality development among others. UNO, Spades, Poker, Rummy and Magic are some of the popular playing card games.

Regional Insights of Playing Cards & Board Games Market

Asia Pacific held the largest market share of 34.3% in 2018. Wide spread interest for playing cards in Asian countries such as India and Japan has contributed to the growth. The number of casinos in the region is expected to outgrow that in U.S., which is expected to further boost the regional market. Moreover, recognition at the Asian Games has encouraged popularity of some of these games. Recognition to Bridge and chess by the International Olympic Committee is projected to bode well for the regional market growth.

North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 9.2% from 2019 to 2025. Growing trend of board game cafes across U.S. are anticipated to attract millennials looking for old-fashioned entertainment and recreational activities. This factor is projected to fuel the regional market growth over the forecast period. Along with traditional games, the region is expected to witness steady rise in demand for board games as well as collectible card games which is likely to bode well for the regional market.

Playing Cards and Board Games Market Share Insights

The global market is highly competitive in nature with the presence of top players such as Games Workshop Group PLC, NECA/WizKids LLC, IELLO USA LLC.,Grey Fox Games, Disney, Buffalo Games, UNIVERSITY GAMES, Delan Service, LongPack Games, and Boda Games. The leading players focus on product innovation to gain a greater market share. They focus on new product launches in terms of innovative concepts, layouts, and designs to attract more consumers. For instance, in 2018, Mikol launched the worlds first luxury poker cards made from high quality black marble. These special occasion cards are durable and relatively lightweight along with being laser etched and sanded for comfortable handing.

Segmentations, Sub Segmentations, CAGR, & High-Level Analysis overview of Playing Cards & Board Games Market Research Report

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2015 to 2025. For the purpose of this study, this market research report has segmented the global playing cards and board games market report on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Playing Cards

Board Games

Chess

Scrabble

Monopoly

Ludo

Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2019 – 2030)

Offline

Online

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ Playing Cards & Board Games Market Research Report 2020 | Industry Report, Industry Analysis, Key Players, Trends, Revenue, Regional Segmented, Outlook Until 2030

Contacts

Trusted Business Insights

Shelly Arnold

Media & Marketing Executive

Email Me For Any Clarifications

Connect on LinkedIn

Click to follow Trusted Business Insights LinkedIn for Market Data and Updates.

US: +1 646 568 9797

UK: +44 330 808 0580