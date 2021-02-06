Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Growth Strategies, Opportunity, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis 2026

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2020 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2020-2025. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing market has witnessed an unprecedented growth till 2020. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2025.

Roche, Abbott, Johnson & Johnson, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Ascensia, Bio-Rad Laboratories, BioMerieux, ARKRAY, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health, Quidel, Accriva, OraSure Technologies, Helena Laboratories, A. Menarini Diagnostics, Abaxis (Zoetis), Ortho Clinical Diagnostics, Phamatech, Chembio Diagnostics, Sinocare, Wondfo, Yuwell, Runbio, KHB, Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine, DAAN GENE

By Applications: Blood Glucose Testing, Infectious Diseases Testing, Cardiac Markers Testing, Coagulation Testing, Pregnancy and Fertility Testing, Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing, Urinalysis Testing, Others

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Blood Glucose Testing

1.4.3 Infectious Diseases Testing

1.4.4 Cardiac Markers Testing

1.4.5 Coagulation Testing

1.4.6 Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

1.4.7 Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

1.4.8 Urinalysis Testing

1.4.9 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Clinics

1.5.3 Hospitals

1.5.4 Laboratory

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Size

2.1.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales 2014-2025

2.2 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Growth Rate by Regions

2.2.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Regions

2.2.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Regions 3 Breakdown Data by Manufacturers

3.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Type

4.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Type

4.3 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Price by Type 5 Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Breakdown Data by Application 6 North America

6.1 North America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Country

6.1.1 North America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Country

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.1.5 Mexico

6.2 North America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Type

6.3 North America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Application 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Country

7.1.1 Europe Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 UK

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Type

7.3 Europe Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Application 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Indonesia

8.1.9 Thailand

8.1.10 Malaysia

8.1.11 Philippines

8.1.12 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Application 9 Central & South America

9.1 Central & South America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Country

9.1.1 Central & South America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Country

9.1.2 Central & South America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Brazil

9.2 Central & South America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Type

9.3 Central & South America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Application 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 GCC Countries

10.1.5 Egypt

10.1.6 South Africa

10.2 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing by Application 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Roche

11.1.1 Roche Company Details

11.1.2 Company Business Overview

11.1.3 Roche Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.1.4 Roche Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.1.5 Roche Recent Development

11.2 Abbott

11.2.1 Abbott Company Details

11.2.2 Company Business Overview

11.2.3 Abbott Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.2.4 Abbott Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.2.5 Abbott Recent Development

11.3 Johnson & Johnson

11.3.1 Johnson & Johnson Company Details

11.3.2 Company Business Overview

11.3.3 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.3.4 Johnson & Johnson Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.3.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

11.4 Siemens Healthcare

11.4.1 Siemens Healthcare Company Details

11.4.2 Company Business Overview

11.4.3 Siemens Healthcare Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.4.4 Siemens Healthcare Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.4.5 Siemens Healthcare Recent Development

11.5 Danaher

11.5.1 Danaher Company Details

11.5.2 Company Business Overview

11.5.3 Danaher Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.5.4 Danaher Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.5.5 Danaher Recent Development

11.6 Ascensia

11.6.1 Ascensia Company Details

11.6.2 Company Business Overview

11.6.3 Ascensia Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.6.4 Ascensia Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.6.5 Ascensia Recent Development

11.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories

11.7.1 Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Details

11.7.2 Company Business Overview

11.7.3 Bio-Rad Laboratories Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.7.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.7.5 Bio-Rad Laboratories Recent Development

11.8 BioMerieux

11.8.1 BioMerieux Company Details

11.8.2 Company Business Overview

11.8.3 BioMerieux Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.8.4 BioMerieux Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.8.5 BioMerieux Recent Development

11.9 ARKRAY

11.9.1 ARKRAY Company Details

11.9.2 Company Business Overview

11.9.3 ARKRAY Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.9.4 ARKRAY Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.9.5 ARKRAY Recent Development

11.10 Nova Biomedical

11.10.1 Nova Biomedical Company Details

11.10.2 Company Business Overview

11.10.3 Nova Biomedical Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

11.10.4 Nova Biomedical Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Products Offered

11.10.5 Nova Biomedical Recent Development

11.11 Trividia Health

11.12 Quidel

11.13 Accriva

11.14 OraSure Technologies

11.15 Helena Laboratories

11.16 A. Menarini Diagnostics

11.17 Abaxis (Zoetis)

11.18 Ortho Clinical Diagnostics

11.19 Phamatech

11.20 Chembio Diagnostics

11.21 Sinocare

11.22 Wondfo

11.23 Yuwell

11.24 Runbio

11.25 KHB

11.26 Wuhan EasyDiagnosis Biomedicine

11.27 DAAN GENE 12 Future Forecast

12.1 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Forecast by Regions

12.1.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.1.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue Forecast by Regions 2019-2025

12.2 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Forecast by Type

12.2.1 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Sales Forecast by Type 2019-2025

12.2.2 Global Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Revenue Forecast by Type 2019-2025

12.3 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Market Forecast by Application

12.4 North America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Forecast

12.5 Europe Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Forecast

12.6 Asia Pacific Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Forecast

12.7 Central & South America Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Forecast

12.8 Middle East and Africa Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Forecast 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Macroscopic Indicators 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Point-of-Care or Rapid Testing Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

