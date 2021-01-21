Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Expected to reach $36200 Million with CAGR 9.4% % by 2026: Top Companies-Roche,Abbott, Siemens Healthcare, Danaher, Ascensia, BioMerieux, ARKRAY, Nova Biomedical, Trividia Health, Quidel, Accriva, Phamatech

The global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market is valued at 17600 million US$ in 2019 and will reach 36200 million US$ by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.4% during 2020-2026. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

Point-of-care (POC) is defined as medical testing at or near the site of patient care. The driving notion behind POCT is to bring the test conveniently and immediately to the patient. This increases the likelihood that the patient, physician, and care team will receive the results quicker, which allows for immediate clinical management decisions to be made.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/817573

North America is the largest sales place, with a sales market share nearly 44.02% in 2017. Following North America, Europe is the second largest sales place with the sales market share of 29.45%.

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Professional Report 2020 is an in-depth study analyzing the current state of the Market. It provides brief overview of the market focusing on definitions, classifications, market segmentation, end-use applications and business chain analysis. The study on market provides analysis of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry covering the rising trends, recent developments in the market and competitive landscape. Competitive analysis includes competitive information of leading players in global market, their company profiles, product portfolio, deployment module, capacity, production, and company financials.

Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 101 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Further, the Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) report gives data on the organization profile, piece of the pie and contact subtle elements alongside esteem chain examination of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) industry standards and approaches, conditions driving the development of the market and impulse hindering the development. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market improvement scope and different business techniques are additionally specified in this report.

Inquire More or Share Questions If Any before the Purchase on This Report @

https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/817573

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

Major Players in Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market are:

• Roche

• Abbott

• Johnson & Johnson

• Siemens Healthcare

• Danaher

• Ascensia

• Bio-Rad Laboratories

• BioMerieux

• ARKRAY

• Nova Biomedical

• Trividia Health

• Quidel

• Accriva

• OraSure Technologies

• Helena Laboratories

• A. Menarini Diagnostics

• …

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

Order a Copy of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Report 2020 @

https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/817573

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, Global, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Market size by Product

• Blood Glucose Testing

• Infectious Diseases Testing

• Cardiac Markers Testing

• Coagulation Testing

• Pregnancy and Fertility Testing

• Blood Gas/Electrolytes Testing

• Urinalysis Testing

• Others

Market size by End User

• Clinics

• Hospitals

• Laboratory

• Others

The report on the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market covers 12 sections as given below:

1. Industry Overview of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT): This section covers market definition, classifications, specifications, applications, and market segmentation by region.

2. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Cost Structure Analysis: Here, raw materials and suppliers, industry chain structure, process analysis, and manufacturing cost structure analysis are covered.

3. Technical Data and Manufacturing Plants Analysis: In this section, the report provides capacity and commercial production date of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT), manufacturing plants distribution, major manufacturers in 2019, raw material sources and technology sources analysis, and R&D status.

4. Overall Overview of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market: It covers 2015-2020 overall market analysis, sales price analysis, capacity analysis, and sales analysis.

5. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Regional Market Analysis: The report includes a study on the North America, Global, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and India Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market analysis.

6. 2015-2020 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Segmentation Analysis by Type: This section covers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) sales by type, interview price analysis of different types of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) products, and driving factors analysis of different types of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) products.

7. 2015-2020 Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Segmentation Analysis by Application: It includes Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) consumption by application, different applications of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) products, and other studies.

8. Major Manufacturers Analysis of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market: It provides analysis on each company profile with product pictures and specifications, sales, ex-factory price, revenue, gross margin analysis, and business distribution by region analysis.

9. Development Trend of Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Analysis: Here, the report covers Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market trend analysis, market size (volume and value) forecast, regional market trends, and market trends by product type and application.

10. Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Marketing Type Analysis: It includes marketing type analysis, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market supply chain analysis, Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) international trade type analysis, and Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) traders or distributors by region with their contact information.

11. Consumers Analysis of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market: This section explains consumer behavior and provides deep insights into various types of consumers in the global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) market.

12. Conclusion of Global Point-of-Care Testing (POCT) Market Professional Survey Report 2020: It includes information on methodology, analyst introduction, and data sources.

About Us:

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products.

Contact Us:

Ruwin Mendez

Vice President – Global Sales & Partner Relations

Orian Research Consultants

US +1 (415) 830-3727 | UK +44 020 8144-71-27

Email: [email protected]