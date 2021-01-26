Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market 2020-2026:Business Growth Analysis, Revenue, Statistics, Top Player-ACON Laboratories, Alere Inc, Eiken Chemical Co Ltd, IRIS International, McKesson, Opko Health, Polymedco, Quidel, Siemens Healthcare

The scope of the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market report is as follows the report provides information on growth segments, market share, trends, regional overview, key manufactures and opportunities for investment and benchmark performance against key competitors and Geographically.

The Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market 2020 Research Report is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market industry. The report provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions and classifications. The Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market analysis is provided for the international markets including development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status.

Point of care (POC) tests are diagnostic tests that are performed at or near the site where the patient is located. POC testing may be performed by laboratory personnel, but often it is performed by non-laboratory personnel such as physicians, nurses, assistants in medical offices, emergency medical technicians (EMTs), medics, pharmacists, and the patients themselves (self-testing). One of the key benefits and market drivers for the POC testing market is the ability to have rapid results that can be used immediately for patient treatment decisions.

The key players have been highlighted on the basis of various business strategies and the marketing tactics. This helps provide a strong understanding of the overall market. In addition, the financial overview, recent developments, SWOT analysis, product portfolio, and mergers and acquisitions in the market have been discussed in depth.

The Top Key Players included in this Market:

• ACON Laboratories, Inc

• Alere Inc

• Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

• IRIS International, Inc.

• Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

• McKesson Corporation

• Opko Health, Inc

• Polymedco, Inc

• Quidel Corporation

• Radiometer Medical ApS

• Roche Diagnostics Corporation

• Siemens Healthcare

• Stanbio Laboratory

• …

Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Industry 2020 Market Research Report is spread across 95 pages and provides exclusive vital statistics, data, information, trends and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analyzed. This report also states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins. The report focuses on global major leading Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Industry players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information.

The report firstly introduced the Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market basics: definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain overview; industry policies and plans; product specifications; manufacturing processes; cost structures and so on. Then it analyzed the world’s main region market conditions, including the product price, profit, capacity, production, capacity utilization, supply, demand and industry growth rate etc. In the end, the report introduced new project SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

• Self-Testing

• Professional Testing

Market segment by Application, split into

• Diagnostic Laboratories

• Home Care Settings

• Hospitals & Clinics

• Research Laboratories and Institutes

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions: North America, United States, Canada, Mexico, Asia-Pacific, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe, Central & South America, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Middle East & Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Rest of Middle East & Africa.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

5 United States

5.1 United States Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

7 China

7.1 China Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

10 India

10.1 India Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Market Size (2015-2020)

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 ACON Laboratories, Inc

12.1.1 ACON Laboratories, Inc Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

12.1.4 ACON Laboratories, Inc Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2015-2020)

12.1.5 ACON Laboratories, Inc Recent Development

12.2 Alere Inc

12.2.1 Alere Inc Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

12.2.4 Alere Inc Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2015-2020)

12.2.5 Alere Inc Recent Development

12.3 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd.

12.3.1 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

12.3.4 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2015-2020)

12.3.5 Eiken Chemical Co Ltd. Recent Development

12.4 IRIS International, Inc.

12.4.1 IRIS International, Inc. Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

12.4.4 IRIS International, Inc. Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2015-2020)

12.4.5 IRIS International, Inc. Recent Development

12.5 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG

12.5.1 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

12.5.4 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2015-2020)

12.5.5 Macherey-Nagel GmbH & Co. KG Recent Development

12.6 McKesson Corporation

12.6.1 McKesson Corporation Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Introduction

12.6.4 McKesson Corporation Revenue in Point of Care Urinalysis Testing Business (2015-2020)

12.6.5 McKesson Corporation Recent Development

12.7 Opko Health, Inc

Continued…

