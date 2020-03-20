Polydextrose Market Emerging Trends may Make Driving Growth Volatile| Key Players: DuPont; Tate & Lyle; Devson Impex Private Limited; Cargill, Incorporated; The Scoular Company; others

Polydextrose Market: Inclusive Insight

The Polydextrose Market report provides estimations about the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. While preparing this Global Polydextrose market analysis report, few of the attributes that have been adopted include highest level of spirit, practical solutions, committed research and analysis, innovation, integrated approaches, and most up-to-date technology.

Global polydextrose market is expected to register a steady CAGR of 4.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The well-established Key players in the market are: DuPont; Tate & Lyle; Devson Impex Private Limited; Cargill, Incorporated; The Scoular Company; CJ CheilJedang Corp.; Baolingbao Biology Co., Ltd.; SAMYANG CORPORATION; Golden Grain Group Limited; Foodchem International Corporation; HYET Sweet; Akhil Healthcare; RAJVI ENTERPRISE; Van Wankum Ingredients among others.

Polydextrose Market Trends | Industry Segment by Form (Powder; Liquid); Application (Nutritional Food; Breakfast Cereals; Snacks & Bars; Bakery & Confectionary; Beverages & Dairy Drinks; Desserts & Ice Creams; Cultured Dairy & Dairy Products; Soups, Sauces & Dressings; Spreads & Fillings; Animal Food & Pet Food; Others); Geography (North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Polydextrose is defined as a food ingredient which is a synthetic polymer present in glucose having the capability of being completely soluble. It is a soluble fiber heavily utilized in a number of food products as an ingredient which can enhance the content of fibers in food without increasing the calorie content helping replace the fat with nutritional products.

Market Drivers:

Increasing demand for nutritional and dietary supplements amid shift of consumers preferences for maintaining better health acts as a market driver Focus on reducing the consumption of calorie, fat and sugar intake from the consumers; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market



Rising volume of cultivation activities of corn from the Asia-Pacific region; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising areas of applications for this product in the food manufacturing and processing industry will also boost this market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of a wide variety of substitute products offering similar benefits is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Concerns regarding the vulnerable nature of prices of raw materials will also impede the market growth

