Polyester Stick Packaging Market Big Growth in 2020 | Amcor plc; Sonoco Products Company; Glenroy, Inc.; GSC Packaging, Inc; Berry Global Inc.; others

Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Amcor plc; Sonoco Products Company; Glenroy, Inc.; GSC Packaging, Inc; Berry Global Inc.; Bemis Company, Inc; S-ONE LABELS AND PACKAGING; Hearthside Food Solutions LLC; Green Seed; Nellson LLC; Aaron Thomas Company, Inc.; Label Impressions, Inc.,; Ion Labs Inc.; Turpack; Aranow Packaging Machinery; Multiko Packaging,; Color Flex.; among others.

Drivers and Restraints of the Polyester Stick Packaging market

Market Drivers:

Increasing urbanization will accelerate the market growth

Growing demand for sticks packs acts as a market driver

Availability of stick packaging with multi-laminated film structure to enhance moisture and oxygen barrier properties; this factor will also propel the market growth

They are easy to handle which is also contributing as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

High cost of packaging material will hamper the market growth

Decreasing consumption of sugar due to health consciousness will also hinder the market

Competitive Analysis:

The key players are highly focusing innovation in production technologies to improve efficiency and shelf life.

Polyester Stick Packaging MARKET Segmentation:

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Consumer Goods

Nutraceuticals

Others

By Filler Type

Powder

Liquid

Tablets

By Capacity

0 – 5 ml

5 ml – 10 ml

10 ml – 15 ml

15 ml – 20 ml

20 ml & above

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyester Stick Packagingare as follows:

History Year: 2013-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year to 2026

