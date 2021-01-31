Polyimide Fibers Market Size 2020, Global Industry Analysis, Share Growth ,Size, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast-2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Polyimide Fibers market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Polyimide Fibers Market Research Report 2020”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Polyimide Fibers market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

With gushing demand arising from numerous end users, the chemical industry plant owners are increasing their throughput in order to fulfill the demand of their consumers. In order to increase the productivity of plants, major plant owners implementing new process and technological infrastructure. These newly designed process implements the series of chemical processes and mechanism that performs in high pressure and high temperature atmosphere. Conventional filter material used in the chemical industry degrades very fast and shows very less efficacy in these type of HTHP environment. In order to increase the life of filter and reduce operating cost, leading chemical plant owners are using the filter that are made of high performance synthetic fibers such as PI fiber. With a surging number of chemical plants in the globe, the demand for polyimide fiber-based products is also projected to increase over the next few years.

Leading players of the global Polyimide Fibers market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Polyimide Fibers market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Polyimide Fibers market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Polyimide Fibers market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyimide Fibers Market Research Report: Evonik, DowDuPont, Teijin, Jiangsu Shino New Materials, Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material, Changchun Hipolyking, Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial, etc.

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Segmentation by Product: Wet Spinning, Dry Spinning

Global Polyimide Fibers Market Segmentation by Application: Construction, Power & Utilities, Chemicals & Processing, Mining, Others

Each segment of the global Polyimide Fibers market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Polyimide Fibers market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Polyimide Fibers market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Polyimide Fibers market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Polyimide Fibers market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Polyimide Fibers market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

1 Polyimide Fibers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Polyimide Fibers

1.2 Polyimide Fibers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Wet Spinning

1.2.3 Dry Spinning

1.3 Polyimide Fibers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Polyimide Fibers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Construction

1.3.3 Power & Utilities

1.3.4 Chemicals & Processing

1.3.5 Mining

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Polyimide Fibers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Polyimide Fibers Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Polyimide Fibers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Polyimide Fibers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Polyimide Fibers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Polyimide Fibers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Polyimide Fibers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Polyimide Fibers Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Polyimide Fibers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Polyimide Fibers Production

3.4.1 North America Polyimide Fibers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Polyimide Fibers Production

3.5.1 Europe Polyimide Fibers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Polyimide Fibers Production

3.6.1 China Polyimide Fibers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Polyimide Fibers Production

3.7.1 Japan Polyimide Fibers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Polyimide Fibers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Polyimide Fibers Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Polyimide Fibers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Polyimide Fibers Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Polyimide Fibers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Polyimide Fibers Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Polyimide Fibers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Polyimide Fibers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyimide Fibers Business

7.1 Evonik

7.1.1 Evonik Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Evonik Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Evonik Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Evonik Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 DowDuPont

7.2.1 DowDuPont Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 DowDuPont Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 DowDuPont Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 DowDuPont Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Teijin

7.3.1 Teijin Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Teijin Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Teijin Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Teijin Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Jiangsu Shino New Materials

7.4.1 Jiangsu Shino New Materials Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Jiangsu Shino New Materials Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Jiangsu Shino New Materials Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Jiangsu Shino New Materials Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material

7.5.1 Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Jiangsu Aoshen Hi Material Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Changchun Hipolyking

7.6.1 Changchun Hipolyking Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Changchun Hipolyking Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Changchun Hipolyking Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Changchun Hipolyking Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial

7.7.1 Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial Polyimide Fibers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial Polyimide Fibers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial Polyimide Fibers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Ningbo Yide Fine Chemcial Main Business and Markets Served

8 Polyimide Fibers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Polyimide Fibers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Polyimide Fibers

8.4 Polyimide Fibers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Polyimide Fibers Distributors List

9.3 Polyimide Fibers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyimide Fibers (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyimide Fibers (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Polyimide Fibers (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Polyimide Fibers Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Polyimide Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Polyimide Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Polyimide Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Polyimide Fibers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Polyimide Fibers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide Fibers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide Fibers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide Fibers by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide Fibers

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Polyimide Fibers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Polyimide Fibers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Polyimide Fibers by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Polyimide Fibers by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

