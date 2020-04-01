Polyisobutene Market Statistics and Research Analysis Released in Latest Report 2020-2026|BASF SE, TPC Group Inc, Ineos Group

LOS ANGELES,United States: The global Polyisobutene market is expected to grow at a significant pace, reports QY Research. Its latest research report, titled “Global Polyisobutene Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”, offers a unique point of view about the global market. Analysts believe that the changing consumption patterns are expected to have a great influence on the overall market. For a brief overview of the global Polyisobutene market, the research report provides an executive summary. It explains the various factors that form an important element of the market. It includes the definition and the scope of the market with a detailed explanation of the market drivers, opportunities, restraints, and threats.

Leading players of the global Polyisobutene market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Polyisobutene market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Polyisobutene market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Polyisobutene market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyisobutene Market Research Report: BASF SE, TPC Group Inc, Ineos Group, Braskem, Exxon Mobil, Lanxess AG, Chevron Oronite Company LLC, Infineum International Ltd, The Lubrizol Corporation, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Global Polyisobutene Market Segmentation by Product: Low Weight MolecularMedium Weight MolecularHigh Weight Molecular

Global Polyisobutene Market Segmentation by Application: AdditivesAutomotiveLubricantsAdhesives & SealantsMedicalOthers (Chewing Gum, Detergents, and Dispersants)

Each segment of the global Polyisobutene market is extensively evaluated in the research study. The segmental analysis offered in the report pinpoints key opportunities available in the global Polyisobutene market through leading segments. The regional study of the global Polyisobutene market included in the report helps readers to gain sound understanding of the development of different geographical markets in recent years and also going forth. We have provided a detailed study on critical dynamics of the global Polyisobutene market, which include market influence and market effect factors, drivers, challenges, restraints, trends, and prospects. The research study also includes other types of analysis such as qualitative and quantitative.

Questions Answered by the Report:

• Which are the dominant players of the global Polyisobutene market?

• What will be the size of the global Polyisobutene market in the coming years?

• Which segment will lead the global Polyisobutene market?

• How will the market development trends change in the next five years?

• What is the nature of the competitive landscape of the global Polyisobutene market?

• What are the go-to strategies adopted in the global Polyisobutene market?

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Polyisobutene market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Polyisobutene market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

Table of Contents

Global Polyisobutene Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Polyisobutene Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Low Weight Molecular

1.4.3 Medium Weight Molecular

1.4.4 High Weight Molecular

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Polyisobutene Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Additives

1.5.3 Automotive

1.5.4 Lubricants

1.5.5 Adhesives & Sealants

1.5.6 Medical

1.5.7 Others (Chewing Gum, Detergents, and Dispersants)

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Polyisobutene Production

2.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Polyisobutene Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Polyisobutene Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Polyisobutene Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Polyisobutene Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Polyisobutene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Polyisobutene Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Polyisobutene Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Polyisobutene Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Polyisobutene Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Polyisobutene Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Polyisobutene Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Polyisobutene Production by Regions

4.1 Global Polyisobutene Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Polyisobutene Production

4.2.2 United States Polyisobutene Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Polyisobutene Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Polyisobutene Production

4.3.2 Europe Polyisobutene Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Polyisobutene Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Polyisobutene Production

4.4.2 China Polyisobutene Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Polyisobutene Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Polyisobutene Production

4.5.2 Japan Polyisobutene Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Polyisobutene Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Polyisobutene Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Polyisobutene Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Polyisobutene Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Polyisobutene Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Polyisobutene Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Polyisobutene Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Polyisobutene Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Polyisobutene Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Polyisobutene Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue by Type

6.3 Polyisobutene Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Polyisobutene Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Polyisobutene Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Polyisobutene Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 BASF SE

8.1.1 BASF SE Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.1.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 TPC Group Inc

8.2.1 TPC Group Inc Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.2.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ineos Group

8.3.1 Ineos Group Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.3.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Braskem

8.4.1 Braskem Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.4.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Exxon Mobil

8.5.1 Exxon Mobil Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.5.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Lanxess AG

8.6.1 Lanxess AG Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.6.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 Chevron Oronite Company LLC

8.7.1 Chevron Oronite Company LLC Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.7.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Infineum International Ltd

8.8.1 Infineum International Ltd Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.8.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 The Lubrizol Corporation

8.9.1 The Lubrizol Corporation Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.9.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

8.10.1 Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Polyisobutene

8.10.4 Polyisobutene Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Polyisobutene Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Polyisobutene Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Polyisobutene Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Polyisobutene Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Polyisobutene Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Polyisobutene Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Polyisobutene Revenue Forecast by Type

10 Consumption Forecast

10.1 Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Polyisobutene Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Polyisobutene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Polyisobutene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Polyisobutene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Polyisobutene Consumption Forecast by Country 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Polyisobutene Consumption Forecast by Countries 2018-2025

10.7.2 Middle East and Africa

10.7.3 Turkey

10.7.4 GCC Countries

10.7.5 Egypt

10.7.6 South Africa

11 Upstream, Industry Chain and Downstream Customers Analysis

11.1 Analysis of Polyisobutene Upstream Market

11.1.1 Polyisobutene Key Raw Material

11.1.2 Typical Suppliers of Key Polyisobutene Raw Material

11.1.3 Polyisobutene Raw Material Market Concentration Rate

11.2 Polyisobutene Industry Chain Analysis

11.3 Marketing & Distribution

11.4 Polyisobutene Distributors

11.5 Polyisobutene Customers

12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12.4 Affecting Factors

13 Key Findings

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

