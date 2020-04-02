Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Developments Analysis by 2027

The research study offers deep evaluation of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market and helps market participants to gain a strong foothold in the industry. It sheds light on critical market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities to help businesses prepare for any challenges ahead in time. It provides regional analysis of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market to unveil key opportunities available in different parts of the world. The competitive landscape is broadly assessed along with company profiling of leading players operating in the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market. The report provides detailed statistics and accurate market figures, viz. market share, CAGR, gross margin, and those related to revenue, production, consumption, and sales.

Our report includes ongoing and latest market trends, company market shares, market forecasts, competitive benchmarking, competitive mapping, and in-depth analysis of key sustainability tactics and their impact on market growth and competition. In order to estimate quantitative aspects and segment the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market, we used a recommended combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches. We studied the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market from three key perspectives through data triangulation. Our iterative and comprehensive research methodology helps us to provide the most accurate market forecasts and estimates with no to minimum errors.

The report includes company profiling of almost all-important players of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players.

Electric and Hybrid Automobile Production – A Prime Demand Booster of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

Commonly recognized as a super engineering plastic, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are known for their light-weight and heat resistance features. These features are being highly embraced by the automotive industry which is witnessing a rapid change in terms of ongoing vehicle electrification. In a bid to meet rising demand for light-weight and fuel-efficient automobiles, the number of electric components has increased dramatically.

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are highly sought after in electric auto parts that require high-temperature stability such as motor coils, insulating films, wires and other electrical parts. As the polymer withstands up to 200oC of temperature, it is highly suitable for electric vehicle auto parts that run at high temperature including lithium-ion batteries.

In a normal gas-powered car, about 1 kg of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins are used, whereas up to 2 to 3 kgs of the polymer are used in hybrid and electric cars. Well aware of the increasing production of hybrid and electric vehicles, prominent manufacturers in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market are actively engaged in enhancing the production capacities of PPS compounds to leverage the lucrative opportunities emerging in the automotive industry.

A Good Price Point Combined with Performance Propels Consumption of Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins

In addition to their exceptional properties, polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins also fall in the category of high-performance thermoplastics that deliver a good cost and performance balance. Although manufacturers in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market have introduced new formulations of PPS resins with superior qualities, the cost range remains affordable for end-users.

Volatility in the plastic industry prevails owing to fluctuations in the raw material prices. However, lower cost and availability of sodium sulfide and p-dichlorobenzene – raw materials of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) provide a good price point to PPS in the thermoplastic market.

Coal-Fired Thermal Plants Ensure Future Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resin Demand

According to Carbon Brief, during the span of 2000 and 2017, globally, reliance on coal-fired power has doubled the capacity to 2,000 gigawatts, especially led by significant growth in India and China.

Coal-fired power plants generate a significant amount of fly ash, which if entered in the air can pollute the air significantly. Filter bags play a crucial role in the power plants wherein along with filter media, they efficiently remove dust and help in the neutralization of harmful gases.

Although many new coal-fired power plant operations are being halted across the globe, a considerable number of new plant constructions are underway. Growing environmental concerns and stringent regulations regarding emissions from these plants are likely to boost the demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) filter bags for functional power plants in the future.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins – Definition

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resin is a high-performance engineering thermoplastic polymer. Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins have high heat deflection temperature, greater chemical resistance, dimensional stability and flame retardancy. The resins of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) are used as an alternative to metal and thermosets.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – About the Report

Fact.MR has published a new report titled, “Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2018 to 2027.” The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market report covers analysis of all the vital market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market analysis is carried out for the historical period of 2013-2017 and forecast period 2018-2027.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Segmentation

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is thoroughly studied in terms production, consumption and application-wise utilization. Based on a thorough supply-demand scenario, the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is segmented based on application which includes automotive, electrical & electronics, Aerospace & Defense, Industrial, Filters & Filter bags, Coatings, and others.

The polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is studied for key regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ and MEA. The regional analysis in all the regions is based on a thorough country-wise analysis of all key countries of the regions.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the aforementioned insights, the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market report covers an all-inclusive analysis of important market facets that hold significant influence on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. A thorough analysis as such can answer some of the bemusing questions of the business professionals interested in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market.

What will be the volume consumption of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market in 2019?

How will the supply-demand scenario will impact the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market during the forecast period?

Which application will register largest consumption of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market by the end of the forecast period?

Which region will register highest consumption of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins in 2019?

How will be the impact of the regulatory framework on the growth of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market during the forecast?

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market – Research Methodology

A robust research methodology followed during the course of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market study is discussed in detail in the section of research methodology. A thorough discussion on the primary and secondary research used in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market study is covered in this section.

Primary research methodology includes an exhaustive interviews with industry savants and leading market vendors. Also view of domain-specific senior analysts are considered. Secondary research methodology includes study of the industry database, published company press releases and other industry related credible data sources.

All of the segments studied in the research study are analyzed on the basis of BPS, market share, revenue, and other important factors. Our research study shows how different segments are contributing to the growth of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market. It also provides information on key trends related to the segments included in the report. This helps market players to concentrate on high-growth areas of the global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market. The research study also offers separate analysis on the segments on the basis of absolute dollar opportunity.

