Polyurethane Composites Market Trends Analysis, Top Manufacturers, Shares, Growth Opportunities, Statistics & Forecast to 2026

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research recently published a research report titled, “Global Polyurethane Composites Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application”. The research report attempts to give a holistic overview of the Polyurethane Composites market by keeping the information simple, relevant, accurate, and to the point. The researchers have explained each aspect of the market thorough meticulous research and undivided attention to every topic. They have also provided data in statistical data to help readers understand the whole market. The report further provides historic and forecast data generated through primary and secondary research of the region and their respective manufacturers.

The competitive landscape of the global Polyurethane Composites market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global Polyurethane Composites market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Polyurethane Composites Market Research Report: BASF SE, Bayer AG, Huntsman Corporation, The DOW Chemical Company, Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Toray Industries, Inc., Hexcel Corporation, Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., SGL Group, Owens Corning

Global Polyurethane Composites Market by Type: Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites, Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites, Others

Global Polyurethane Composites Market by Application: Transportation, Building & Construction, Electrical & Electronics, Petrochemical, Others

The Polyurethane Composites market is divided into the two important segments, product type segment and end user segment. In the product type segment, it lists down all the products currently manufactured by the companies and their economic role in the market. It also reports the new products that are currently being developed and their scope. Further, it presents a detailed understanding of the end users that are a governing force of the Polyurethane Composites market. In this chapter of the Polyurethane Composites report, the researchers have explored the various regions that are expected to witness fruitful developments and make serious contributions to the market’s burgeoning growth. Along with general statistical information, the Polyurethane Composites report has provided data of each region with respect to its revenue, productions, and presence of major manufacturers.

The major regions which are covered in the report includes North America, Europe, Central and South America, Asia Pacific, South Asia, the Middle East and Africa, GCC countries, and others.

Key Questions Answered

• What will be the size of the global Polyurethane Composites market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Polyurethane Composites market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Polyurethane Composites market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Polyurethane Composites market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Polyurethane Composites market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Polyurethane Composites market?

Table of Contents

1 Polyurethane Composites Market Overview

1.1 Polyurethane Composites Product Overview

1.2 Polyurethane Composites Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Glass Fiber Polyurethane Composites

1.2.2 Carbon Fiber Polyurethane Composites

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polyurethane Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Composites Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polyurethane Composites Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polyurethane Composites Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polyurethane Composites Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polyurethane Composites Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polyurethane Composites Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polyurethane Composites Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polyurethane Composites as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polyurethane Composites Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polyurethane Composites Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polyurethane Composites Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polyurethane Composites Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polyurethane Composites Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polyurethane Composites Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polyurethane Composites by Application

4.1 Polyurethane Composites Segment by Application

4.1.1 Transportation

4.1.2 Building & Construction

4.1.3 Electrical & Electronics

4.1.4 Petrochemical

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Polyurethane Composites Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polyurethane Composites Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polyurethane Composites Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polyurethane Composites by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polyurethane Composites by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites by Application

5 North America Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polyurethane Composites Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Polyurethane Composites Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polyurethane Composites Business

10.1 BASF SE

10.1.1 BASF SE Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF SE Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 BASF SE Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF SE Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF SE Recent Development

10.2 Bayer AG

10.2.1 Bayer AG Corporation Information

10.2.2 Bayer AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Bayer AG Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.5 Bayer AG Recent Development

10.3 Huntsman Corporation

10.3.1 Huntsman Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Huntsman Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Huntsman Corporation Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.3.5 Huntsman Corporation Recent Development

10.4 The DOW Chemical Company

10.4.1 The DOW Chemical Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 The DOW Chemical Company Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 The DOW Chemical Company Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 The DOW Chemical Company Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.4.5 The DOW Chemical Company Recent Development

10.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

10.5.1 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.5.2 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.5.5 Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.6 Toray Industries, Inc.

10.6.1 Toray Industries, Inc. Corporation Information

10.6.2 Toray Industries, Inc. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Toray Industries, Inc. Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Toray Industries, Inc. Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.6.5 Toray Industries, Inc. Recent Development

10.7 Hexcel Corporation

10.7.1 Hexcel Corporation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Hexcel Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Hexcel Corporation Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Hexcel Corporation Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.7.5 Hexcel Corporation Recent Development

10.8 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd.

10.8.1 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.8.2 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.8.5 Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.9 SGL Group

10.9.1 SGL Group Corporation Information

10.9.2 SGL Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 SGL Group Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 SGL Group Polyurethane Composites Products Offered

10.9.5 SGL Group Recent Development

10.10 Owens Corning

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polyurethane Composites Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Owens Corning Polyurethane Composites Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Owens Corning Recent Development

11 Polyurethane Composites Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polyurethane Composites Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polyurethane Composites Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

