Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market Seeking Excellent Growth | INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma

The Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report published by Data Bridge Market research is the representation of data and analysis of the market. It gives detailed analysis of the current market scenario and a market forecast till 2026. The data included in this Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report provides detailed information of the geographic landscape, competitive scenarios and upcoming opportunities in the Industry. The inclusion of the statistical records in the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market report helps in authenticating the results that are being presented and thus provide a clear vision and indication to clients in understanding the response of the participants.
Global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 125.98 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The high growth of this market is due to the rising usage of PVC from the automotive industry.
Research analysts and experts have utilized excellent market research tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PEST analysis, and Primary and Secondary research analysis to define, describe and evaluate the competitive landscape of the Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Market .
By Product Type
- Rigid PVC
- Flexible PVC
- Low-Smoke PVC
- Chlorinated PVC
By Stabilizer Type
- Calcium-based Stabilizers
- Lead-based Stabilizers
- Tin-based Stabilizers
- Barium Based Stabilizers
- Others
By Application
- Pipes & Fittings
- Film & Sheets
- Wire & Cables
- Bottles
- Profiles
- Hoses & Tubing
- Others
By End-User
- Building & Construction
- Automotive
- Electrical & Electronics
- Packaging
- Footwear
- Healthcare
- Others
By Geography(North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)
Key vendors operating in the market:
Few of the major competitors currently working in the global polyvinyl chloride (PVC) market are ChemChina, INOVYN, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, SABIC, LG Chem, SAPPCO.coma, KEM ONE, Westlake Chemical Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, INEOS, Chemson Group, PolyOne Corporation, Aiscondel Laminados S.A., Arkema and Chemplast Sanmar Limited among others.
