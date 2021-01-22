Portable Bridge Market Advance Technology and Global Outlook 2020 to 2027

The Portable Bridge Market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2020 to 2027. The business intelligence study of the Portable Bridge Market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portable Bridge Market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market.

Portable bridge plays a crucial role at places where the deployment of a permanent bridge is not feasible and in cases when a bridge is required for a certain period of time to carry out a particular task. Further, at areas affected by large-scale disasters, these portable bridges prove to be the vital lifelines. Portable bridges are also called modular bridges that are designed for rapid installations and deliveries. These bridges provide much needed accessibility in the remote areas. Portable bridges offer huge usability to the military for conducting various operations.

Key Companies Analyzed in this Report are:

1. Acrow Bridge

2. AM General

3. BAE Systems

4. Bailey Bridges Inc.

5. Bernie Lublinkhof Welding Ltd.

6. China Harzone Industry

7. CNIM Group

8. General Dynamics Corporation

9. RPC Technologies

10. Verdict Media Limited.

Large demand from the military end-user sector and less costs involved in deployments of these temporary bridges globally are boosting the growth prospects of portable bridge market. However, infrequent and uncertain market for these portable bridges is considered to be one of the major hindrances to the growth of the portable bridge market. Increased safety measures taken up by proactive governments to counter various terrestrial threat-related issues are anticipated to further provide good opportunities to the players operating in the portable bridge market and aid the growth in the military end-user sector.

