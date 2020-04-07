Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast to 2026

Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

Los Angeles, United State, March 2020 – –The Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Portable HEPA Air Filtration market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market: 3M, Honeywell, Daikin Industries, Lennox International Inc., Parker Hannifin, Donaldson, Cummins, Tex-Air Filters, Koch Filter (Johnson Controls), Camfil, American Air Filter, Freudenberg, Donaldson Company, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, MANN+HUMMEL, MayAir Group, Japan Air Filter, Troy Filters, Circul-Aire, Indair, Spectrum Filtration, NC Filtration, TES Clean Air Systems, W. L. Gore & Associates, Filtration Technology Inc., APC Filtration, Austin Air, Alen Corporation, AROTECH, Dafco Filtration Group

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Segmentation By Product: Glass Fiber, Gel Seal, Other

Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Segmentation By Application: Medical, Commercial, Industrial, Other

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Glass Fiber

1.4.3 Gel Seal

1.4.4 Other

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medical

1.5.3 Commercial

1.5.4 Industrial

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Portable HEPA Air Filtration Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Portable HEPA Air Filtration Industry

1.6.1.1 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Portable HEPA Air Filtration Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Portable HEPA Air Filtration Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Portable HEPA Air Filtration Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Portable HEPA Air Filtration Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production by Regions

4.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Portable HEPA Air Filtration Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Portable HEPA Air Filtration Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 3M

8.1.1 3M Corporation Information

8.1.2 3M Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.1.3 3M Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 3M Product Description

8.1.5 3M Recent Development

8.2 Honeywell

8.2.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

8.2.2 Honeywell Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.2.3 Honeywell Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Honeywell Product Description

8.2.5 Honeywell Recent Development

8.3 Daikin Industries

8.3.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

8.3.2 Daikin Industries Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.3.3 Daikin Industries Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Daikin Industries Product Description

8.3.5 Daikin Industries Recent Development

8.4 Lennox International Inc.

8.4.1 Lennox International Inc. Corporation Information

8.4.2 Lennox International Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.4.3 Lennox International Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Lennox International Inc. Product Description

8.4.5 Lennox International Inc. Recent Development

8.5 Parker Hannifin

8.5.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Information

8.5.2 Parker Hannifin Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.5.3 Parker Hannifin Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Parker Hannifin Product Description

8.5.5 Parker Hannifin Recent Development

8.6 Donaldson

8.6.1 Donaldson Corporation Information

8.6.2 Donaldson Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.6.3 Donaldson Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Donaldson Product Description

8.6.5 Donaldson Recent Development

8.7 Cummins

8.7.1 Cummins Corporation Information

8.7.2 Cummins Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.7.3 Cummins Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Cummins Product Description

8.7.5 Cummins Recent Development

8.8 Tex-Air Filters

8.8.1 Tex-Air Filters Corporation Information

8.8.2 Tex-Air Filters Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.8.3 Tex-Air Filters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Tex-Air Filters Product Description

8.8.5 Tex-Air Filters Recent Development

8.9 Koch Filter (Johnson Controls)

8.9.1 Koch Filter (Johnson Controls) Corporation Information

8.9.2 Koch Filter (Johnson Controls) Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.9.3 Koch Filter (Johnson Controls) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Koch Filter (Johnson Controls) Product Description

8.9.5 Koch Filter (Johnson Controls) Recent Development

8.10 Camfil

8.10.1 Camfil Corporation Information

8.10.2 Camfil Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.10.3 Camfil Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Camfil Product Description

8.10.5 Camfil Recent Development

8.11 American Air Filter

8.11.1 American Air Filter Corporation Information

8.11.2 American Air Filter Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.11.3 American Air Filter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 American Air Filter Product Description

8.11.5 American Air Filter Recent Development

8.12 Freudenberg

8.12.1 Freudenberg Corporation Information

8.12.2 Freudenberg Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.12.3 Freudenberg Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Freudenberg Product Description

8.12.5 Freudenberg Recent Development

8.13 Donaldson Company

8.13.1 Donaldson Company Corporation Information

8.13.2 Donaldson Company Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.13.3 Donaldson Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Donaldson Company Product Description

8.13.5 Donaldson Company Recent Development

8.14 Parker-Hannifin Corporation

8.14.1 Parker-Hannifin Corporation Corporation Information

8.14.2 Parker-Hannifin Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.14.3 Parker-Hannifin Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Parker-Hannifin Corporation Product Description

8.14.5 Parker-Hannifin Corporation Recent Development

8.15 MANN+HUMMEL

8.15.1 MANN+HUMMEL Corporation Information

8.15.2 MANN+HUMMEL Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.15.3 MANN+HUMMEL Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 MANN+HUMMEL Product Description

8.15.5 MANN+HUMMEL Recent Development

8.16 MayAir Group

8.16.1 MayAir Group Corporation Information

8.16.2 MayAir Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.16.3 MayAir Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 MayAir Group Product Description

8.16.5 MayAir Group Recent Development

8.17 Japan Air Filter

8.17.1 Japan Air Filter Corporation Information

8.17.2 Japan Air Filter Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.17.3 Japan Air Filter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Japan Air Filter Product Description

8.17.5 Japan Air Filter Recent Development

8.18 Troy Filters

8.18.1 Troy Filters Corporation Information

8.18.2 Troy Filters Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.18.3 Troy Filters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Troy Filters Product Description

8.18.5 Troy Filters Recent Development

8.19 Circul-Aire

8.19.1 Circul-Aire Corporation Information

8.19.2 Circul-Aire Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.19.3 Circul-Aire Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Circul-Aire Product Description

8.19.5 Circul-Aire Recent Development

8.20 Indair

8.20.1 Indair Corporation Information

8.20.2 Indair Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.20.3 Indair Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Indair Product Description

8.20.5 Indair Recent Development

8.21 Spectrum Filtration

8.21.1 Spectrum Filtration Corporation Information

8.21.2 Spectrum Filtration Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.21.3 Spectrum Filtration Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Spectrum Filtration Product Description

8.21.5 Spectrum Filtration Recent Development

8.22 NC Filtration

8.22.1 NC Filtration Corporation Information

8.22.2 NC Filtration Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.22.3 NC Filtration Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 NC Filtration Product Description

8.22.5 NC Filtration Recent Development

8.23 TES Clean Air Systems

8.23.1 TES Clean Air Systems Corporation Information

8.23.2 TES Clean Air Systems Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.23.3 TES Clean Air Systems Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 TES Clean Air Systems Product Description

8.23.5 TES Clean Air Systems Recent Development

8.24 W. L. Gore & Associates

8.24.1 W. L. Gore & Associates Corporation Information

8.24.2 W. L. Gore & Associates Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.24.3 W. L. Gore & Associates Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 W. L. Gore & Associates Product Description

8.24.5 W. L. Gore & Associates Recent Development

8.25 Filtration Technology Inc.

8.25.1 Filtration Technology Inc. Corporation Information

8.25.2 Filtration Technology Inc. Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.25.3 Filtration Technology Inc. Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Filtration Technology Inc. Product Description

8.25.5 Filtration Technology Inc. Recent Development

8.26 APC Filtration

8.26.1 APC Filtration Corporation Information

8.26.2 APC Filtration Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.26.3 APC Filtration Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 APC Filtration Product Description

8.26.5 APC Filtration Recent Development

8.27 Austin Air

8.27.1 Austin Air Corporation Information

8.27.2 Austin Air Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.27.3 Austin Air Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Austin Air Product Description

8.27.5 Austin Air Recent Development

8.28 Alen Corporation

8.28.1 Alen Corporation Corporation Information

8.28.2 Alen Corporation Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.28.3 Alen Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Alen Corporation Product Description

8.28.5 Alen Corporation Recent Development

8.29 AROTECH

8.29.1 AROTECH Corporation Information

8.29.2 AROTECH Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.29.3 AROTECH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.29.4 AROTECH Product Description

8.29.5 AROTECH Recent Development

8.30 Dafco Filtration Group

8.30.1 Dafco Filtration Group Corporation Information

8.30.2 Dafco Filtration Group Overview and Its Total Revenue

8.30.3 Dafco Filtration Group Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.30.4 Dafco Filtration Group Product Description

8.30.5 Dafco Filtration Group Recent Development

9 Production Forecasts by Regions

9.1 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Portable HEPA Air Filtration Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Portable HEPA Air Filtration Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Portable HEPA Air Filtration Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Sales Channels

11.2.2 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Distributors

11.3 Portable HEPA Air Filtration Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Portable HEPA Air Filtration Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

