Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts By Product (Continuous Flow, Pulse Flow), Application (COPD, Asthma, Respiratory Distress Syndrome, Others),End User (Hospitals, Homecare Settings, Others) And Geography

The "Portable Oxygen Concentrators Market" is an in-depth analysis of the market with a focus on the global trend.

Portable oxygen concentrators are used for delivering highly concentrated oxygen therapy to patients suffering from breathing disorders or any other disease that affects their respiration. These devices enable patients to carry their oxygen concentrators along with them and help them to continue their usual activities allowing the freedom to continue a normal life style. The technological development has allowed manufacturers to develop small, lightweight and affordable portable oxygen solution in a compact mobile system.

The portable oxygen concentrators market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing to the factors such as rising ageing population, growing demand for light weight and mobile oxygen supply, technological advancements, approval by Federal Aviation Administration, mobility and battery life of the device. Nevertheless, high cost of portable oxygen concentrators is expected to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

The List of Companies-

1. Koninklijke Philips N.V,2. Caire inc. (Chart Industries),3. Inogen Inc.,4. Invacare Corporation,5. O2 Concepts,6. Nidek Medical Products, Inc.,7. Devilbiss Healthcare LLC,8. Airsep,9. Oxymat a/S,10. Inova Labs Inc. (Resmed)

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user.

The global portable oxygen concentrators market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end user. Based on product the market is segmented into continuous flow, and pulse flow. Based on application the market is segmented into COPD, asthma, respiratory distress syndrome, and others. Based on end user the market is segmented into hospitals, homecare settings, and others.

