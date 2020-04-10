Portable XRF Analyzer Market Applications, History by Key Manufacturers and Trends Forecast to 2026

The global Portable XRF Analyzer market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Portable XRF Analyzer market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Portable XRF Analyzer market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Portable XRF Analyzer market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Portable XRF Analyzer market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The major players profiled in this report include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific & Niton

Bruker

General Electric

Quickshot

Skyray Instrument

Innov-x

Torontech

Heuresis

Zetec

Olympus

Shimadzu

Hitachi

Rigaku

Oxford Instruments

SPECTRO

Elvatech

3DX-RAY

The end users/applications and product categories analysis:

On the basis of product, this report displays the sales volume, revenue (Million USD), product price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into-

Handheld Portable XRF Analyzer

Desktop Portable XRF Analyzer

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate of Portable XRF Analyzer for each application, including-

Chemical Identification

Mining & Exploration

Metal Mufacturing

Pharmacy

Consumer Goods Safety

Food Safety

Each market player encompassed in the Portable XRF Analyzer market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Portable XRF Analyzer market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

