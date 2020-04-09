POSITIVE AIRWAY PRESSURE (PAP) DEVICES MARKET INSIGHTS, FUTURE TRENDS, ON-GOING DEMAND, OPPORTUNITIES, SEGMENTATION, AND FORECAST TILL 2027

An Off-the-shelf report on Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases.

followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is US$ 2,332.14 Mn in 2020 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period 2020 – 2027, to reach US$ 4,731.03 Mn by 2027.

The key players influencing the market are:

Smiths Medical

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Devilbiss Healthcare LLC

Compumedics Limited

VYAIRE

3B Medical, Inc.

ResMed

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited

Löwenstein Medical UK Ltd.

APEX MEDICAL CORP.

This report contains:

Market sizing for the global Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices

Compare major Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices providers strategies and approaches to the challenges they face

Analysis of the effects deglobalisation trends may have for Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices providers

Profiles of major Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices providers

7-year CAGR forecasts for Positive Airway Pressure (PAP) Devices -intensive vertical sectors

Strategic Insights

There have been various developments made in the positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market during recent years. However, growth strategies such as approvals, collaborations, and partnerships have been witnessed in the market of positive airway pressure (PAP) devices.

For instance, in March 2019, ResMed completed the acquisition of HB Healthcare (HBH) to help millions of South Koreans living with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and other respiratory conditions. Also, during May 2017, Fisher & Paykel introduced New F&P SleepStyle CPAP Device designed to use in the diagnosis and treatment of sleep specialists and obstructive sleep apnea or OSA patients.

POSITIVE AIRWAY PRESSURE (PAP) DEVICES – MARKET SEGMENTATION

BY PRODUCT

Automatic Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) Devices

Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Devices

Bilevel Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) Devices

BY END USER

Sleep Laboratories & Hospitals

Home Care/Individuals

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



