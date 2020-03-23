Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market: Quantitative Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners Market Analysis, Current and Future Trends, 2019–2026

The global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

In the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market research study, 2018 is considered as the base year, and 2019-2029 is considered as the forecast period to predict the market size.

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market report on the basis of market players

Market segmentation

The global Positron Emission Tomography scanners market has been segmented by Product Type (Full Ring PET Scanners, Partial Ring PET Scanners); by Application (Oncology, Cardiology, Neurology, Others); by Detector Type (Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO), Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO), Gadolinium Oxyorthosilicate (GSO), Lutetium Fine Silicate (LFS), Lutetium Yttrium Orthosilicate); by End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, PET Centres, Research Institutes); and by Region (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, MEA, Japan).

Full Ring PET Scanners segment likely to dominate the market through 2026

The Full Ring PET Scanners product type segment is anticipated to account for a market share of 84.1% in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by the end of 2016. The Full Ring PET Scanners segment is expected to reach a market valuation of US$ 1,197.0 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.8% over the forecast period. The Partial Ring PET scanners product type segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period.

Oncology application segment expected to be the most lucrative market segment

The Oncology application segment was valued at US$ 783.9 Mn in 2015 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period to reach US$ 1,219.2 Mn by 2026 end. The Cardiology application segment is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 79.8 Mn between 2015 and 2026.

Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment expected to dominate the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market

The Lutetium Oxyorthosilicate (LSO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 36.0% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. The Bismuth Germanium Oxide (BGO) detector type segment is estimated to account for 29.4% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end.

Hospitals end user segment expected to hold maximum revenue share by 2026

The Hospitals end user segment was valued at US$ 322.7 Mn in 2015 and this is estimated to increase to US$ 493.6 Mn by 2026 end, registering a CAGR of 4.0% over the forecast period. The PET Centres end user segment was valued at US$ 221.7 Mn in 2015 and is expected to increase to US$ 421.0 Mn by the end of 2026.

North America to continue its dominance in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market through 2026

The North America market is estimated to account for 42.2% market share in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market by 2016 end. In 2015, this market dominated the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market and was valued at US$ 382.0 Mn. The market is expected to register 4.8% CAGR over the forecast period to reach US$ 631.9 Mn by 2026 end. The APEJ market is projected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period and is estimated to be valued at US$ 220.2 Mn by 2026 end.

Global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market leaders are diversifying their product portfolio and entering new markets to consolidate their brand value and market positioning

General Electric Co., Toshiba Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Siemens AG, Hitachi, Ltd., Positron Corporation, Mediso Ltd., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd. are some of the leading players operating in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market. Major players in the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanners market are focussing on enhancing their global and regional presence through introduction of novel products and strategic operational expansion.

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

Highlights of the report:

Scrutinized data of the drivers and restraints affecting the growth of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market.

Detailed analysis of distribution channels, and consumption patterns, of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market.

Comprehensive evaluation of the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market player, which includes strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

In-depth information regarding the recent R&D projects across various regions and end-use industries.

Up-to-date insights about the trends influencing the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market growth, including ecological preservation, and regulatory norms.

The Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market report answers the following questions:

Why are the players focusing on the production of segment? Which regions are serving lucrative opportunities to the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market players? What manufacturing techniques are being utilized for the production of Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners ? Which segment currently holds the majority of share of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market? Which trends have the maximum impact on the growth of the global Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scanners market?

