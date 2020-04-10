Postal Automation System Market Trend Shows A Rapid Growth By 2027- BEUMER GROUP, Fives,. Leonardo S. p. A, Lockheed Martin, NEC Technologies, Pitney Bowes, SOLYSTIC- Strategy and Business Development, Siemens, Toshiba, Vanderlande Industries B. V

Postal automation is a process of delivering mail from sender to recipient quickly, reliably and economically. Hardware systems are used to sort letters and parcels based on their barcode reading, shape, size, and volume, and then they are diverted to their respective delivery destinations. Various types of systems are used including letter sorters, flat sorters, and parcel sorters in the postal industry.

The postal automation system market is heavily influenced by driving factors such as growth in the e-commerce industry, increasing labor costs and increasing need for automated sorting and delivery processes in the Postal industry boosts the market growth. However, the declining volume of traditional letters and high initial investments and maintenance cost is impacting negatively on the growth of this market in the current market scenario.

Some of The Major Players In Global Market:

1. BEUMER GROUP

2. Fives

3. Leonardo S. p. A

4. Lockheed Martin Corporation

5. NEC Technologies India Private Limited

6. Pitney Bowes India Private Limited

7. SOLYSTIC – Strategy and Business Development

8. Siemens

9. Toshiba India Pvt. Ltd

10. Vanderlande Industries B. V

Postal Automation System Market – Global Analysis to 2027 is an expert compiled study which provides a holistic view of the market covering current trends and future scope with respect to product/service, the report also covers competitive analysis to understand the presence of key vendors in the companies by analyzing their product/services, key financial facts, details SWOT analysis and key development in last three years. Further chapter such as industry landscape and competitive landscape provides the reader with recent company level insights covering mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, new product developments/strategies taking place across the ecosystem. The chapters also evaluate the key vendors by mapping all the relevant products and services to exhibit the ranking/position of top 5 key vendors.

