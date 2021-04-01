Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market [2020-2026]

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Latest Research Report 2020: Industry Growth, Opportunities, Vendors, Shares, Competitive Strategies And Forecasts 2026.

The Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market: Medtronic, Maquet Holding, Sorin Group, Xenios AG, ALung Technologies

Segment Analysis

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segmentation By Product: VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO, VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segmentation By Application: Neonatal, Pediatric, Adult

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Table of Content

1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Overview

1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Overview

1.2 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 VA (Veno-Arterial) ECMO

1.2.2 VV (Veno-Venous) ECMO

1.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Industry Impact

1.5.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Industry

1.5.1.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.5.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.5.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.5.2 Market Trends and Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.5.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.5.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.5.3.2 Proposal for Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application

4.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Segment by Application

4.1.1 Neonatal

4.1.2 Pediatric

4.1.3 Adult

4.2 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application

4.5.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems by Application

5 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 UAE Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Business

10.1 Medtronic

10.1.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

10.1.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Products Offered

10.1.5 Medtronic Recent Development

10.2 Maquet Holding

10.2.1 Maquet Holding Corporation Information

10.2.2 Maquet Holding Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Maquet Holding Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Medtronic Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Products Offered

10.2.5 Maquet Holding Recent Development

10.3 Sorin Group

10.3.1 Sorin Group Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sorin Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sorin Group Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sorin Group Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Products Offered

10.3.5 Sorin Group Recent Development

10.4 Xenios AG

10.4.1 Xenios AG Corporation Information

10.4.2 Xenios AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Xenios AG Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Xenios AG Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Products Offered

10.4.5 Xenios AG Recent Development

10.5 ALung Technologies

10.5.1 ALung Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 ALung Technologies Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 ALung Technologies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 ALung Technologies Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Products Offered

10.5.5 ALung Technologies Recent Development

…

11 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) Systems Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

11.4.2 Market Challenges

11.4.3 Market Risks

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

