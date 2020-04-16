Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market: EssilorLuxottica, Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Hoya Corporation, Novartis (CIBA Vision), CooperVision, Bausch+Lomb, Carl Zeiss AG, Fielmann AG, Rodenstock, Seed, St.Shine Optical, Menicon, Indo Internacional, MingYue Optical, GBV, Hydron, OVCTEK, WeiXing Optical, Weicon, Brighten Optix

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Segmentation By Product: Teenagers, Adults

Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Segmentation By Application: Teenagers, Adults

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Prescription Eyeglass Lenses

1.4.3 Contact Lenses

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Teenagers

1.5.3 Adults

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Industry

1.6.1.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Country

6.1.1 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Country

7.1.1 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 EssilorLuxottica

11.1.1 EssilorLuxottica Corporation Information

11.1.2 EssilorLuxottica Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 EssilorLuxottica Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 EssilorLuxottica Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.1.5 EssilorLuxottica Recent Development

11.2 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care

11.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Corporation Information

11.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Recent Development

11.3 Hoya Corporation

11.3.1 Hoya Corporation Corporation Information

11.3.2 Hoya Corporation Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 Hoya Corporation Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 Hoya Corporation Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.3.5 Hoya Corporation Recent Development

11.4 Novartis (CIBA Vision)

11.4.1 Novartis (CIBA Vision) Corporation Information

11.4.2 Novartis (CIBA Vision) Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 Novartis (CIBA Vision) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 Novartis (CIBA Vision) Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.4.5 Novartis (CIBA Vision) Recent Development

11.5 CooperVision

11.5.1 CooperVision Corporation Information

11.5.2 CooperVision Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 CooperVision Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 CooperVision Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.5.5 CooperVision Recent Development

11.6 Bausch+Lomb

11.6.1 Bausch+Lomb Corporation Information

11.6.2 Bausch+Lomb Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 Bausch+Lomb Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 Bausch+Lomb Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.6.5 Bausch+Lomb Recent Development

11.7 Carl Zeiss AG

11.7.1 Carl Zeiss AG Corporation Information

11.7.2 Carl Zeiss AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Carl Zeiss AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Carl Zeiss AG Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.7.5 Carl Zeiss AG Recent Development

11.8 Fielmann AG

11.8.1 Fielmann AG Corporation Information

11.8.2 Fielmann AG Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Fielmann AG Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Fielmann AG Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.8.5 Fielmann AG Recent Development

11.9 Rodenstock

11.9.1 Rodenstock Corporation Information

11.9.2 Rodenstock Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 Rodenstock Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 Rodenstock Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.9.5 Rodenstock Recent Development

11.10 Seed

11.10.1 Seed Corporation Information

11.10.2 Seed Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Seed Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Seed Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Products Offered

11.10.5 Seed Recent Development

11.12 Menicon

11.12.1 Menicon Corporation Information

11.12.2 Menicon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.12.3 Menicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.12.4 Menicon Products Offered

11.12.5 Menicon Recent Development

11.13 Indo Internacional

11.13.1 Indo Internacional Corporation Information

11.13.2 Indo Internacional Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.13.3 Indo Internacional Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.13.4 Indo Internacional Products Offered

11.13.5 Indo Internacional Recent Development

11.14 MingYue Optical

11.14.1 MingYue Optical Corporation Information

11.14.2 MingYue Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.14.3 MingYue Optical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.14.4 MingYue Optical Products Offered

11.14.5 MingYue Optical Recent Development

11.15 GBV

11.15.1 GBV Corporation Information

11.15.2 GBV Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.15.3 GBV Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.15.4 GBV Products Offered

11.15.5 GBV Recent Development

11.16 Hydron

11.16.1 Hydron Corporation Information

11.16.2 Hydron Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.16.3 Hydron Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.16.4 Hydron Products Offered

11.16.5 Hydron Recent Development

11.17 OVCTEK

11.17.1 OVCTEK Corporation Information

11.17.2 OVCTEK Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.17.3 OVCTEK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.17.4 OVCTEK Products Offered

11.17.5 OVCTEK Recent Development

11.18 WeiXing Optical

11.18.1 WeiXing Optical Corporation Information

11.18.2 WeiXing Optical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.18.3 WeiXing Optical Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.18.4 WeiXing Optical Products Offered

11.18.5 WeiXing Optical Recent Development

11.19 Weicon

11.19.1 Weicon Corporation Information

11.19.2 Weicon Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.19.3 Weicon Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.19.4 Weicon Products Offered

11.19.5 Weicon Recent Development

11.20 Brighten Optix

11.20.1 Brighten Optix Corporation Information

11.20.2 Brighten Optix Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.20.3 Brighten Optix Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.20.4 Brighten Optix Products Offered

11.20.5 Brighten Optix Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Myopia Control Lens (Plastic Lens) Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

