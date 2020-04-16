Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market | Analysis, Dynamics, Forecast and Supply Demand 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, Titled “[Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Research Report 2020]”, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market. A team subject-matter experts have provided the readers a qualitative and quantitative data about the market and the various elements associated with it.

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market is valued at USD XX million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2020 to 2026.

Top Key Players of the Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market: Verifone, Ingenico, First Data, BBPOS, Castles Tech, UIC, Equinox Pymts, Pax Technology, USA Tech, Square, SZZT

The Essential Content Covered in the Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Report:

✔Top Key Company Profiles.

✔Main Business and Rival Information

✔SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

✔Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

✔Market Size And Growth Rate

✔Company Market Share

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation By Product: Retail, Restaurant, Others

Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Segmentation By Application: Retail, Restaurant, Others

In terms of region, this research report covers almost all the major regions across the globe such as North America, Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa and the Asia Pacific. Europe and North America regions are anticipated to show an upward growth in the years to come. While Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market in Asia Pacific regions is likely to show remarkable growth during the forecasted period. Cutting edge technology and innovations are the most important traits of the North America region and that’s the reason most of the time the US dominates the global markets.Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market in South, America region is also expected to grow in near future.

Key questions answered in the report

*What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

*Which segment is currently leading the market?

*In which region will the market find its highest growth?

*Which players will take the lead in the market?

*What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

Table of Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Traditional POS Terminals

1.4.3 Smart POS Terminals

1.4.4 Mobile POS Terminals

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Retail

1.5.3 Restaurant

1.5.4 Others

1.6 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19): Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Industry Impact

1.6.1 How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Industry

1.6.1.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Business Impact Assessment – Covid-19

1.6.1.2 Supply Chain Challenges

1.6.1.3 COVID-19’s Impact On Crude Oil and Refined Products

1.6.2 Market Trends and Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape

1.6.3 Measures / Proposal against Covid-19

1.6.3.1 Government Measures to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.6.3.2 Proposal for Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact

1.7 Study Objectives

1.8 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 North America

6.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals by Country

6.1.1 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country

6.1.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Type

6.3 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Application

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals by Country

7.1.1 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country

7.1.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country

7.1.3 Germany

7.1.4 France

7.1.5 U.K.

7.1.6 Italy

7.1.7 Russia

7.2 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Type

7.3 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Application

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals by Region

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Region

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Region

8.1.3 China

8.1.4 Japan

8.1.5 South Korea

8.1.6 India

8.1.7 Australia

8.1.8 Taiwan

8.1.9 Indonesia

8.1.10 Thailand

8.1.11 Malaysia

8.1.12 Philippines

8.1.13 Vietnam

8.2 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Type

8.3 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Application

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals by Country

9.1.1 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country

9.1.2 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country

9.1.3 Mexico

9.1.4 Brazil

9.1.5 Argentina

9.2 Central & South America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Type

9.3 Central & South America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Application

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals by Country

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales by Country

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue by Country

10.1.3 Turkey

10.1.4 Saudi Arabia

10.1.5 UAE

10.2 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Type

10.3 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Facts & Figures by Application

11 Company Profiles

11.1 Verifone

11.1.1 Verifone Corporation Information

11.1.2 Verifone Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.1.3 Verifone Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.1.4 Verifone Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.1.5 Verifone Recent Development

11.2 Ingenico

11.2.1 Ingenico Corporation Information

11.2.2 Ingenico Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.2.3 Ingenico Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.2.4 Ingenico Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.2.5 Ingenico Recent Development

11.3 First Data

11.3.1 First Data Corporation Information

11.3.2 First Data Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.3.3 First Data Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.3.4 First Data Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.3.5 First Data Recent Development

11.4 BBPOS

11.4.1 BBPOS Corporation Information

11.4.2 BBPOS Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.4.3 BBPOS Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.4.4 BBPOS Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.4.5 BBPOS Recent Development

11.5 Castles Tech

11.5.1 Castles Tech Corporation Information

11.5.2 Castles Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.5.3 Castles Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.5.4 Castles Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.5.5 Castles Tech Recent Development

11.6 UIC

11.6.1 UIC Corporation Information

11.6.2 UIC Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.6.3 UIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.6.4 UIC Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.6.5 UIC Recent Development

11.7 Equinox Pymts

11.7.1 Equinox Pymts Corporation Information

11.7.2 Equinox Pymts Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.7.3 Equinox Pymts Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.7.4 Equinox Pymts Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.7.5 Equinox Pymts Recent Development

11.8 Pax Technology

11.8.1 Pax Technology Corporation Information

11.8.2 Pax Technology Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.8.3 Pax Technology Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.8.4 Pax Technology Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.8.5 Pax Technology Recent Development

11.9 USA Tech

11.9.1 USA Tech Corporation Information

11.9.2 USA Tech Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.9.3 USA Tech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.9.4 USA Tech Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.9.5 USA Tech Recent Development

11.10 Square

11.10.1 Square Corporation Information

11.10.2 Square Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

11.10.3 Square Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

11.10.4 Square Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Products Offered

11.10.5 Square Recent Development

12 Future Forecast by Regions (Countries) (2021-2026)

12.1 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Estimates and Projections by Region

12.1.1 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.1.2 Global Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast by Regions 2021-2026

12.2 North America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.1 North America: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.2 North America: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.2.3 North America: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.3 Europe Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.1 Europe: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.2 Europe: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.3.3 Europe: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.4 Asia Pacific Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.1 Asia Pacific: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.2 Asia Pacific: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.4.3 Asia Pacific: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

12.5 Latin America Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.1 Latin America: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.2 Latin America: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.5.3 Latin America: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

12.6 Middle East and Africa Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.1 Middle East and Africa: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Sales Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.2 Middle East and Africa: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12.6.3 Middle East and Africa: Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Market Size Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Point of Sale (POS) Terminals Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

