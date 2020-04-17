Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Rotary Piling Rigs Market | Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, Future Potential 2026

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Rotary Piling Rigs Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Rotary Piling Rigs Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Rotary Piling Rigs Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The report titled Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Rotary Piling Rigs market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Rotary Piling Rigs market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Rotary Piling Rigs market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

Key companies operating in the global Rotary Piling Rigs market include _XCMG, SANY, Liebherr, Soilmec S.p.A., ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag), Bauer, Junttan Oy, Woltman Piling & Drilling Rigs, Mait, Casagrande S.p.A., TYSIM, Fangyuan, etc.

Segmental Analysis :

The report has classified the global Rotary Piling Rigs industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Rotary Piling Rigs manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Rotary Piling Rigs industry.

Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market Segment By Type:

Small-Sized-Torque is Less than 150 kN m, Middle-Sized-Torque is around 150-250 kN m, Large-Sized-Torque is below 250 kN m

Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market Segment By Applications:

Municipal Construction, Expressway & Bridge, Industrial & Civil Buildings, Water Conservancy Project, Others

Critical questions addressed by the Rotary Piling Rigs Market report

What are the key market drivers and restraints ?

and ? What will be the market size until the end of the forecast period?

until the end of the forecast period? Which segment is expected to take the lion’s share ?

? Which region will lead the global Rotary Piling Rigs market in terms of growth ?

? What will be the key strategies adopted by market leaders in future ?

? What are the upcoming applications ?

? How will the global Rotary Piling Rigs market develop in the mid to long term?

Table of Contents

Rotary Piling Rigs Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Rotary Piling Rigs

1.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Small-Sized-Torque is Less than 150 kN m

1.2.3 Middle-Sized-Torque is around 150-250 kN m

1.2.4 Large-Sized-Torque is below 250 kN m

1.3 Rotary Piling Rigs Segment by Application

1.3.1 Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Municipal Construction

1.3.3 Expressway & Bridge

1.3.4 Industrial & Civil Buildings

1.3.5 Water Conservancy Project

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Rotary Piling Rigs Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Rotary Piling Rigs Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Rotary Piling Rigs Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Rotary Piling Rigs Production

3.4.1 North America Rotary Piling Rigs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Rotary Piling Rigs Production

3.5.1 Europe Rotary Piling Rigs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Rotary Piling Rigs Production

3.6.1 China Rotary Piling Rigs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Rotary Piling Rigs Production

3.7.1 Japan Rotary Piling Rigs Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020) 4 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Countries 4.2.2 U.S. 4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Countries 4.3.2 Germany 4.3.3 France 4.3.4 U.K. 4.3.5 Italy 4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Region 4.4.2 China 4.4.3 Japan 4.4.4 South Korea 4.4.5 Taiwan 4.4.6 Southeast Asia 4.4.7 India 4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption by Countries 4.5.2 Mexico 4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 6 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020) 7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Rotary Piling Rigs Business

7.1 XCMG

7.1.1 XCMG Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 XCMG Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 SANY

7.2.1 SANY Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 SANY Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Liebherr

7.3.1 Liebherr Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Liebherr Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Soilmec S.p.A.

7.4.1 Soilmec S.p.A. Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Soilmec S.p.A. Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag)

7.5.1 ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag) Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 ABI GmbH (Banut and Delmag) Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Bauer

7.6.1 Bauer Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Bauer Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Junttan Oy

7.7.1 Junttan Oy Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Junttan Oy Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Woltman Piling & Drilling Rigs

7.8.1 Woltman Piling & Drilling Rigs Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Woltman Piling & Drilling Rigs Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Mait

7.9.1 Mait Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Mait Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Casagrande S.p.A.

7.10.1 Casagrande S.p.A. Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Casagrande S.p.A. Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 TYSIM

7.11.1 Casagrande S.p.A. Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Casagrande S.p.A. Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Fangyuan

7.12.1 TYSIM Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 TYSIM Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Main Business and Markets Served

.1 Fangyuan Rotary Piling Rigs Production Sites and Area Served

.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Product Introduction, Application and Specification

.3 Fangyuan Rotary Piling Rigs Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

.4 Main Business and Markets Served 8 Rotary Piling Rigs Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Rotary Piling Rigs Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Rotary Piling Rigs

8.4 Rotary Piling Rigs Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Rotary Piling Rigs Distributors List

9.3 Rotary Piling Rigs Customers 10 Market Dynamics 10.1 Market Trends 10.2 Opportunities and Drivers 10.3 Challenges 10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rotary Piling Rigs (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rotary Piling Rigs (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Rotary Piling Rigs (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Rotary Piling Rigs Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Rotary Piling Rigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Rotary Piling Rigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Rotary Piling Rigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Rotary Piling Rigs Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026) 12 Consumption and Demand Fprecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Rotary Piling Rigs

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Piling Rigs by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Piling Rigs by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Piling Rigs by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Piling Rigs 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Rotary Piling Rigs by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Rotary Piling Rigs by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Price of Rotary Piling Rigs by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Rotary Piling Rigs by Application (2021-2026) 14 Reseach Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source 15.1 Methodology/Research Approach 15.1.1 Research Programs/Design 15.1.2 Market Size Estimation 15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 15.2 Data Source 15.2.1 Secondary Sources 15.2.2 Primary Sources 15.3 Author List 15.4 Disclaimer

