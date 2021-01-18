Pouches Market 2020-2026 Global News || Analyzed by Top Key Players – Paras Print Pack, Packman Industries, Scoya Pharmatech, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd.;

Pouches Market report has been prepared with the thorough market analysis carried out by a team of industry experts, dynamic analysts, skilful forecasters and well-informed researchers. The industry analysis report comprises of a number of market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The global Pouches Market report includes all the company profiles of the major players and brands. Not to mention, this promotional business report is amazingly characterized with the application of several charts, graphs and tables depending on the extent of data and information involved.

Global pouches market is set to witness substantial CAGR of 6.15% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing development and rising demand for manufacturers to produce customer-centric solutions for higher profitability are the factor for the market growth.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global pouches market are Amcor plc, Bemis Company, Inc., Coveris, Mondi, Smurfit Kappa., Sealed Air., Sonoco Products Company, WINPAK LTD., Dai Nippon Printing Co., Ltd., Giriraj Polimer., Paras Print Pack, Packman Industries, Scoya Pharmatech, Swiss Pac Pvt. Ltd., Avonflex., Shiva Plastics, Shako Flexipack Pvt. Ltd., Kamakshi Lamipack Private Limited., Vee Dee Enterprises., Rkp Polybags Private Limited., among others.

Market Definition: Global Pouches Market

Pouch is a small bag or sack which is specially designed for small quantities or article. There are different pouch such as stand- up pouch, flat pouch, spout pouches and other. They are usually used to carry pastry, nuts, deli and other. They are mainly popular because they are light, durable, sustainable and flexible in nature. They are also portable in nature as one can carry it anywhere.

Segmentation: Global Pouches Market

Pouches Market : By Type

Flat Pouches

Stand- Up Pouches

Spout Pouches

Others

Pouches Market : By Application

Pastry

Nuts

Deli

Other

Pouches Market : By End- User

Food & Beverages

Cosmetic & Toiletries

Healthcare

Other

Pouches Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Key Developments in the Market: Pouches Market

In May 2019, JBT CORPORATION announced the launch of their new solution for filling flexible pouches which is specially designed for the infant nutrition and sports drinks categories. The JBT AsepFlex Linear Pouch Filler was created to address issues connected with present pouch packaging, including elevated rejection rates and low ability. These new materials are easy to use, are lightweight, and are easy to open

In June 2018 Bemis announced the launch of their new recyclable and clear standup pouch packaging EncoreT ultra- clear recyclable film. This new technology will help the customers to achieve their sustainability goals. They also have additional features such as press- to- close zippers and improve recyclability

Pouches Market Drivers:

Increasing demand from food & beverage industry will also drive this market growth

Growing demand for effective packaging to preserve food & reduce waste also acts as a market driver

Rising prevalence of child resistant pouches will also accelerate the market growth

Increasing demand for ready to eat products can contribute as a major driving factor in the growth of this market

Pouches Market Restraints:

Strict government regulations will restrain the market growth

High cost of the raw material; this factor will also restrict the growth of this market

Requirement of large production space for the production of stand up pouches will also hamper the market growth

Competitive Analysis: Pouches Market

Global pouches market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of pouches market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete market analysis and forecasting

Market definition, understanding the concept of pouches

Market drivers and restraints of the industry

Market segmentations and market share divided amongst them

Key players in the market and their analysis

